Images of Ligue 1 matches in Téléfoot

From this Sunday, at 11 am, the historical magazine of TF1, will therefore be able to broadcast images of the French Championship, which had not happened for fourteen years. “We had no more fresh images since the acquisition of these magazine rights by France Télévisions and its program France 2 Foot, in 2007, recalls Julien Millereux, the sports director. From now on, we will have images of the Ligue 1 matches on Friday and Saturday which will feed into the first part of the “Téléfoot l’Actu” program which will become “Téléfoot Ligue 1”. Then, we can also sell the Sunday evening game, we will also have something to enrich our reports, our large formats, our premium interviews. It is a real service rendered to our viewers. “