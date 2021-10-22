Images of Ligue 1 matches in Téléfoot

Since the start of the season, TF1 and Amazon have been discussing occasionally, but without leading to anything concrete. The leaders of the new Ligue 1 broadcaster focused on launching their Ligue 1 pass on Prime Video, setting up their Sunday evening magazine, and broadcasting Ligue 2 as well (matches were broadcast in all on the L’Équipe channel until the end of September; it now broadcasts the only multiplex, on Saturday evenings). Those of the first channel were chomping at the bit when they noticed, like their Canal + counterparts, that for the first time in fourteen years, no image of the French Championship was now visible in clear in France except for the summaries. offered by the Free Ligue 1 application.
A comeback after 14 years without L1
The exchanges have accelerated these last two weeks, while the Classic OM-PSG is announced this Sunday. And, with the assent of the League, a sub-license agreement has finally been reached until the end of this season to broadcast footage clips of upcoming Ligue 1 matches as well as archive footage. of the current season in the show Telefoot, Sunday morning.
From this Sunday, at 11 am, the historical magazine of TF1, will therefore be able to broadcast images of the French Championship, which had not happened for fourteen years. “We had no more fresh images since the acquisition of these magazine rights by France Télévisions and its program France 2 Foot, in 2007, recalls Julien Millereux, the sports director. From now on, we will have images of the Ligue 1 matches on Friday and Saturday which will feed into the first part of the “Téléfoot l’Actu” program which will become “Téléfoot Ligue 1”. Then, we can also sell the Sunday evening game, we will also have something to enrich our reports, our large formats, our premium interviews. It is a real service rendered to our viewers. “
Alex Green, Managing Director of Prime Video Sport for Europe, added: “This deal is great news for all fans. Our goal has always been to offer them the best of Ligue 1 and Téléfoot is a historic program in France. This announcement is a strong sign of our commitment to them. “