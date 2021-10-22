improvement of TGV Atlantique traffic on Saturday with 8 out of 10 trains in circulation

SNCF management has just updated its traffic forecasts for the TGV Atlantique for Saturday.

8 out of 10 trains will finally run tomorrow Saturday 23 October on the TGV Atlantique network. SNCF has just revised its forecasts upwards, whereas yesterday it announced that 2 out of 3 trains would be insured.

For this first holiday weekend of All Saints’ Day, the railway group had initially planned 2 TGV Atlantique out of 3 in circulation on Saturday, but the traffic will be “improved” – from 66% to 80% of the trains insured – thanks to “the mobilization of all available teams” and “the optimization of the organization of the transport plan”, he explained.

The forecasts for Friday and Sunday are unchanged, a spokesperson told AFP. The SNCF will therefore run 9 out of 10 TGV Atlantique trains on Friday, then 2 out of 3 trains on Sunday.

“Each customer has already been contacted to be individually informed about the movement of his train, and can be reimbursed or exchanged for another date and this free of charge,” said SNCF.

Limited to the “TGV Atlantique axis”, this social movement “concerns the TGV Inoui and Ouigo from and to Brittany, the Pays de la Loire, Center-Val de Loire, New Aquitaine and Toulouse”, underlined the group. . “The transport plan is therefore normal on all other TGV axes”, he added. The forecast for Monday morning is not yet known.





Unlimited strike notice

The CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots unions call on TGV Atlantique drivers to strike from Friday noon to Monday noon to protest in particular against their working conditions and their salaries. Negotiations, carried out for several days with the management, had not made it possible to lift this call to strike, which could be renewed every weekend, from Friday noon to Monday noon.

This strike notice is “unlimited”, told AFP Fabien Dumas, federal secretary of SUD-Rail, believing that the movement could “extend to controllers”. In a common leaflet, the CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and the CFDT-Cheminots explain that “for weeks”, they “have not ceased to challenge management on the growing discontent” of train drivers on the TGV Atlantique axis , who suffer from “disorganization”, with “degraded” working days, “always longer”, with “a decrease in average remuneration”. They also protest against “the decline in the workforce”, which leads to “refusals of leave”. According to Mr. Dumas, the three unions “must meet on Monday to take stock and consider what to do next”.