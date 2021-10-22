In fact, the European auto market is not doing so badly (helping electrification)

Between the shortage of semiconductors which delays deliveries, the price of fuel which soars and registrations which fall, it is little to say that the car market worries lately.

And then, this Friday morning, here is the Association of European Manufacturers of Automobiles (ACEA) publishes its statistics for the third quarter, with elements that are still surprising.

Certainly, gasoline car sales are down 13.8% in Europe over the first 9 months of the year, while their diesel counterparts are down 27.4%.

But if we consider the overall statistics of sales of passenger cars on the Old Continent, the trends are positive, with a 6.3% increase (all fuels combined) over the first nine months of the year.

If it is true that this figure comes in comparison with a not very flamboyant 2020 financial year, it nevertheless reflects a certain dynamism, against the tide of the dominant discourse.

How is it possible ? Simple: it is the sales of electrified models that drove sales between January and September, thanks to the generous purchasing aid issued by certain states (including France).











Sales of electric cars have thus increased by 92% to 786,000 units, plug-in hybrids by 120% (761,000 copies) and simple hybrids by 87% (1.66 million units).

The movement is definitely underway for this type of engine, which makes ACEA say that ” from July to September 2021, conventional gasoline and diesel cars continued to lose ground, almost completely absorbing the impact of the overall decline in car registrations over the past three months. “

The good news for French motorists is that the public authorities have decided to extend the generous purchasing aid for so-called clean cars. Customers will therefore be able to benefit from the bonus of up to € 6,000 by ordering a car before July 1, 2022, after which the maximum amount will be reduced to € 5,000.

Enough to sustainably promote sales of zero-emission models, in a context where we should unfortunately not expect a rapid drop in the price of fuel at the pump.

In other words, the global economic recovery will also help seal the fate of the traditional heat engine.