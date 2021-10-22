In Germany, it’s booming among employees in the automotive sector

Where is the good time of the endless development of the German automobile and its influence in the world? Looking at the news from the other side of the Rhine, it makes you wonder if the ecological transition is not creating disorder in the ranks of manufacturers and equipment suppliers.

Hundreds of employees of Mahle, one of the big German equipment manufacturers, demonstrated to protest against the “increasing relocation of jobs” to Eastern Europe, where many German manufacturers produce cars.

Globally, employees but also leaders of large companies are worried about the forced march of the EU towards the electric car. ZF, the manufacturer of the eight-speed automatic transmissions and converters used in particular by the BMW group and Alfa Romeo, explains that the car transmission will still be in great demand until 2025, but that after this date, it is the great unknown. The head of the works council fears “massive losses in the value chain”.





The current semiconductor shortage environment is not the only reason for the continued decline in passenger vehicle production in Germany over the past few years. There is also a structural origin, with an industry with too much inertia, which has not been able to anticipate the electric shift and which today finds itself having to rethink dozens of factories, some of which are already threatened since too dependent on thermal.

Europe’s largest automobile union, IG Metall, is therefore asking the federal government for a colossal effort: “by 2030, we will need public investments amounting to 500 billion euros in order to provide infrastructure and push future technologies, ”announces one of the union officials.