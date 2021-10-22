In Match archives

In 1982, Belmondo officially introduced his son to our magazine … With Rétro Match, follow the news through the archives of Paris Match.

Exclusively in Match this week, Paul Belmondo tells his father. When he speaks of the Magnificent, Paul immediately thinks of the void he has left since September 6, so his voice sometimes breaks. But the beautiful memories quickly win out over the sorrow. At 58 years old, the only son of Jean-Paul Belmondo tells us the joy of living of this force of nature. This father who until the end, for love, made fun of pain.

In 1982, it was Jean-Paul Belmondo who presented his son in our pages. Paul, soon to be 19, was going to be his assistant on the set of “L’As des As”. But between the grids and the car race, his heart was still swinging …

Here is the report devoted to Paul Belmondo, as published in Paris Match in 1982.

Paris Match n ° 1714, April 2, 1982

Jean Paul Belmondo presents his son

By Roger Chateauneu

“Paul will be the second assistant for my next film: there will be two Belmondos on the bill! “

“You’ll soon be as tall as me.” It was last Saturday, in Jean-Paul Belmondo’s apartment in Paris. “Bébel” had just put his hand on the shoulder of Paul, his son, in a gesture whose naturalness owed nothing to his profession as an actor. Cabotinage, Jean Paul Belmondo has a horror of it. It has been a long time since he no longer needed to force himself to be famous. Advertising comes on its own. Too much for his liking. Outside of the field of the cameras, he has only one universe: his family. Every time he shoots, he does not go a fortnight without one of his children coming to see him on the set, regardless of the location.

The Belmondos are the clan. A sort of forbidden fortress, a tight-knit group, folded in on itself but united in all circumstances. Even when things are bad and the fabric tears. If he lives with his father, Paul never forgets his mother, Elodie, who left the family for years and whom he often visits in Provence, where she has settled. Belmondo was well taken to the ear for this report. But it was Paul, so … the paternal fiber was playing full force. And then there is another reason. From April 19, Jean-Paul shoots in Munich a film by Gérard Oury: L’As des as ”.

With the assistance of René Château, who is a little more than his distributor: press officer and first of all a friend. We will see Bébel interpret the role of a character who takes on Don Quixote and Bayard, the knight without fear and without reproach. In other words, Belmondo will be Belmondo. But this is not the main thing in the eyes of the father: Paul will be Gérard Oury’s second assistant. And who knows? Great careers begin like this The dream is a right, even if it is not enshrined in the Constitution. It is almost a duty for this film which will feature two Belmondos in its credits, when it comes out on October 17th. Great to have for dad Jean-Paul Belmondo, number one actor in French cinema. And it’s amazing to be nineteen. Paul Belmondo is off to a good start and that’s what his father thinks, an eternal knight-faced brawler.

Paul is still in the time of questioning. First problem, to be worthy of the family. His grandfather, who died a few months ago, was called Paul after him and he had chosen the profession which, for the bourgeois of the nineteenth century, automatically meant exclusion from good society, misery and the end of life. night asylum: sculptor. He became a member of the Institute. It was the just reward for his work. But, in passing, he had sculpted the living statue designated by the first name of Jean-Paul. Muscles well placed where it is needed and which, if necessary, would have allowed him to serve as a model for students of the Fine Arts. A face all of virility. There were cadets from Gascony in Bébel and we learned about it on April 23, 1963, the very day Paul Junior had just been born, at the Belvédère clinic.





“ I recognize myself in him: daredevil, athletic, and lover of cinema and life. “

Beautiful story, excellent omen for the newborn. On this day, the astrological configurations do not spread benevolence over Paris. By chance, Bébel sees a passer-by questioned with some vivacity by agents. Wisdom advised him to tiptoe away. But a guilty generosity pushes him to inquire about what does not concern him. From the ranks of order, the punches go off by themselves. Bébel is condemned to take the blows without saying a word, and for good reason: he is a boxer and Justice tends to consider that a boxer’s fists are a weapon, just like the P38 and the 11.43. All that remains for Jean-Paul to do is regain consciousness in a police station and seek treatment in a clinic. Elodie Belmondo has just learned that her husband is a rebel when he has to be hospitalized in turn. It’s 2 a.m. His two daughters, Patricia, 9, and Florence, 4, kept telling him that they would like a little brother. At 4 am, their wish was granted. Twelve hours later, Bébel is allowed to see his son. “His name will be Paul,” he said. No one is objecting.

At three years old, Paul had the melancholy apprenticeship of fatherly fame. He is forced to go into hiding in England with his sister Florence, in an institution, while Patricia is sent to Italy. When he is five, his grandfather tries to make his bust. “I gave up,” he said soon. I never managed to keep him quiet. Paul Junior nevertheless inherited his love of painting and sculpture from his grandfather. Will he later be a member of the Institute? We quickly see that he has rather the brawling and daredevil side of his father. Like him, he is athletic and begins to be passionate about boxing and “full contact”. He trains regularly at the Valéra room while practicing karting. In February 1981, he won a cup. He drives a 1000 cm Kawasaki, dreams of becoming a racing driver. And he already handles the camera with the skill of a professional: “He looks more and more like me,” says the father. Boxing, sport, cinema, I recognize myself in him. One wonders when Paul finds the time to prepare for his baccalaureate: he still passes it successfully last year.

“But I don’t want to go to university,” he told us. I like motor racing: I would also like to be a director. My father leaves me absolutely free to choose. On April 19, I left with him for Munich. The shooting of “L’As des as” will last three months. I’ll be behind the camera. After that, I will go to Provence in August for the driving school lessons on the Paul-Ricard circuit. It is the school which will decide if I have the qualities to succeed. It’s difficult, I know. There are thirty Formula 1 drivers in the world. And the cinema is not easy either. All I can say is I trust. “

Belmondo is a name that has always meant optimism. And success. Before the end of the year, the son will be a few inches taller than the father. He is smiling, handsome, lively and relaxed like him. After the sculptor and the actor, the third generation seems to promise a triumph, at the wheel or on a movie set, we’ll see.

