India administered a billion doses of vaccine

India administered its billionth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, October 21, the health ministry said, six months after a devastating spike in cases that raised fears of the collapse of the health system. According to the government, about three quarters of adults in this country of 1.3 billion people have received an injection and about 30% are fully immunized.

India saw a significant peak in April and May, recording more than 400,000 infections and 4,000 deaths a day, with many hospitals unable to cope and crematoriums overwhelmed. Cases have since declined sharply, with less than 15,000 infections per day, and most activities have returned to normal.

India is the second country to administer one billion doses after China, with more than 2.3 billion doses, according to the Chinese government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked health professionals. Special announcements were made at stations and airports and monuments were illuminated in national colors to celebrate this milestone. The Minister of Health, Mansukh Mandaviya, is to present an unpublished song performed by singer Kailash Kher and an audiovisual production at the Red Fort, a historic site in New Delhi. “Congratulations to India! It is the result of the competent leadership of visionary Prime Minister ModiHe tweeted.