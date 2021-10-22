Infant bronchiolitis epidemic: here is the map of the affected regions

The bronchiolitis season has arrived in France very early on. Very contagious, the disease is now present in all regions of the metropolis, with the exception of Brittany and Corsica.

In its last weekly bulletin, published this Wednesday, October 20, Public Health France warns about “the sharp and early increase in surveillance indicators” of bronchiolitis. This respiratory disease mainly affects babies every winter. Although in the majority of cases, this pathology remains benign, it can cause breathing difficulties which may require a visit to the emergency room. Or even hospitalization of the infant.

According to the health body’s report, nine new regions had entered the epidemic phase. Or Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Center-Val-de-Loire, Hauts-de-France, Normandy, New Aquitaine, Occitanie, Pays-de-la -Loire and Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur.

[#Bronchiolite] Weekly Bulletin for October 20 Continued sharp and early increase in monitoring indicators for bronchiolitis in children under 2 years of age To consult the bulletin https://t.co/tT7p0WMPpO pic.twitter.com/fJFDcFnffd – SantépubliqueFrance (@SantePubliqueFr) October 20, 2021



On the Overseas side, only Guyana is confronted with this virus. The alert was lifted in Mayotte.

A major epidemic this winter

According to figures from Public Health France, 2,377 children under the age of two were seen in the emergency room for bronchiolitis. Of these, 2,131 were less than a year old and 799 were hospitalized. That is a 33% increase in emergency room visits and 24% in hospitalizations.

These figures for bronchiolitis worry health professionals, because the level of emergency visits is “higher than the previous three years”.