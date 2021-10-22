“Inflation allowance”: employers will pay the premium to employees

Posted on Oct 22, 2021 at 6:00 amUpdated Oct 22, 2021, 8:10 AM

The “inflation allowance” of 100 euros announced Thursday evening by the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, will benefit French people earning less than 2,000 euros, said the head of government. This bonus will be paid to workers in the private sector with their December remuneration, therefore at the end of the year, and at the end of January for civil servants.

To be entitled to it, it is the salary before the withholding tax that will be considered. What month? A certain number of workers receive an end-of-year bonus which inflates their payslip as the New Year approaches, so taking December as a reference seems tricky. “The idea is to take a typical month,” we told the government. The month of November could therefore be chosen rather as a reference but this is not definitively decided, knowing that this month can also be increased, especially in the trade with the exceptional openings in the run-up to Christmas.

Apprentices too

On the other hand, it is accepted that the amount of the premium, which will be tax-exempt, will be the same regardless of the working time. This right will be open to all holders of an employment contract “to date at the time of the announcement of the measure”, it is specified in the entourage of the head of government. The reference taken could be the month of September.





Holders of an employment contract, apprentices will also be able to benefit from the bonus of 100 euros. Not the students who are not in work-study and do not work, according to Matignon. Even the fellows? The subject must still be “clarified”, explained Thursday evening Matignon. This Friday morning, Gabriel Attal specified that scholarship students and fiscally independent students earning less than 2,000 euros will also be able to benefit from this assistance.

Less than six months before the presidential election, while wage tensions threaten, the government has opted for a short circuit for employees: it is the companies that will pay the 100 euros. Matignon specifies that employers will be reimbursed “in full” by deducting the same month these sums from social contributions levied by URSSAF, which will also be responsible for paying the “inflation premium” to self-employed workers, Pôle emploi doing so for applicants for employment. ‘use.

Will the measure encourage companies to also make a financial gesture? Thursday evening immediately after the announcement, the CEO of Carrefour, Alexandre Bompard, announced that he would double the amount of compensation on twitter to 200 euros.