Inflation allowance, energy check … the bill is causing the state budget to soar

ECONOMY – Better than expected growth, additional spending: the government detailed this Friday, October 22, the new balances of its draft budget for 2022. And the bill is steep, since the executive provides for 10.2 billion euros in additional spending , especially in favor of household purchasing power.

The only measures dedicated to compensating for the rise in energy prices will cost 6.2 billion euros to public finances, detailed the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, presenting these changes to the press.

The “inflation compensation” announced Thursday evening by Prime Minister Jean Castex will represent an expenditure of 2.3 billion euros next year, after 1.5 billion euros spent in December 2021.

The government has also revised upwards to 5.9 billion euros, against 5 billion previously, the cost of capping the future increase in the electricity tariff. In addition, the State will compensate the gas companies penalized by the blocking of gas prices up to the end of 2022 up to the end of 2022.





A budget up by 21.2 billion euros

Some elements (increase in dividends paid by EDF to the State and decrease in the cost of financing renewable energies) will reduce the addition of 3.2 billion euros.

While the draft budget for 2022 is just starting to be examined in Parliament, the government must therefore already modify the main balances, after having revised upwards its growth forecast for this year (6.25%) and announced a number of new spending with purchasing power measures.

In addition to purchasing power measures, there are added, as planned, 2.8 billion euros in credits dedicated to the France 2030 investment plan in the sectors of the future, announced in early October by Emmanuel Macron, and 1.2 billion euros to finance the skills plan announced at the end of September by Jean Castex.

In total, 10.2 billion euros in spending will be added to the 11 billion euros increase in ministry budgets already scheduled for 2022.

Increase in tax revenues

Thanks to the economic recovery, part of this expenditure will be financed by an increase in tax revenues expected in 2022 (+5.2 billion euros), and in 2021 (+4.7 billion euros).

Better revenues which also allow the government to lower its deficit forecast for 2021 to 8.1% (against 8.4%), and to contain that for 2022 to 5% (against 4.8% included in the draft budget).

The public debt will be “reduced below 114%”, said Bruno Le Maire.

These changes will be submitted to the High Council of Public Finances (HCFP) which criticized the first version of the budget as “incomplete”.

