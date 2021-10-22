INFOGRAPHICS. Gas, electricity, fuels … What is the share of taxes in energy prices?

Gas, electricity, fuel … Energy prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks. The French are bitterly aware of this, by paying their electricity and heating bills, or by refueling at the gas station. This additional cost, which threatens the purchasing power of consumers, has become a subject of the presidential pre-campaign. On the left as on the right, the oppositions denounce the weight of the taxes levied by the State in this price increase. Urged to act, the government promises to announce “in the next few days” a measurement “simple”, in order to lighten the note. To measure the stakes of this debate, franceinfo analyzed the levels of taxation of the various energies.

One third of the price of electricity

• How is the invoice broken down. Taxes account for about a third (34%) of the electricity bill paid by a residential customer at the blue tariff at the end of June, according to calculations by the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE). This regulated tariff, used as a reference, concerns 67% of the 33.5 million residential subscribers, according to CRE. The share of taxes is almost equivalent to that of transport costs (32%) and that of production and marketing costs (35%).

• How are taxes distributed. In detail, the customer pays: VAT (14%), the contribution to the public energy service (CSPE) (11%), the internal tax on final electricity consumption (TICFE) (5%) and the transmission tariff contribution (CTA) (4%), which pays the pensions of electricians and gas companies.

These various taxes on electricity enabled the State to collect 15.6 billion euros in 2019, including 4.2 billion in VAT, according to the 2021 edition of the key energy figures. TICFE, a national tax but to which have been integrated two local taxes, defined by each municipality and each department, brought in 7.8 billion euros to the State in 2019, according to the draft law. finances for 2021 and is expected to provide it with as much revenue in 2021, according to the forecast. GRAPH

A quarter of the price of gas

• How is the invoice broken down. For the average residential customer of Engie paying for its natural gas at the regulated tariff, the taxes total around a quarter (27%) of the total amount of its bill at the end of June, according to CRE. Among the costs covered by the invoice, supply and marketing is the most important item (38%), ahead of transport, storage and distribution (35%). However, this typical consumer only represents 28.6% of the 10.7 million residential gas subscribers since the opening of the market to competition and the development of market offers, according to CRE.

• How are taxes distributed. The subscriber pays the VAT, which represents 13% of the gas price, the CTA (3%) and the internal tax on the consumption of natural gas (TICGN) (11%). Collected on behalf of customs, it includes the contribution that finances the special solidarity tariff, as well as the biomethane contribution, which allows the purchase of biomethane injected into natural gas networks. GRAPH

Taxes on natural gas enabled the State to collect 4.4 billion euros in 2019, including 1.6 billion in VAT, according to the 2021 edition of key energy figures. The TICGN reported to the State 2.4 billion euros in 2019, according to the finance bill for 2021.

More than half the price of fuel

• How is the invoice broken down. When you fill up at the pump, more than half of the money you spend goes on various taxes (55.6% for diesel, 58.2% for unleaded 95) as of October 15, according to the analysis made by the French Union of Petroleum Industries (Ufip). A third of the price of fuel covers the cost of fuel leaving the refinery (33.9% for diesel, 32.6% for unleaded 95). Distribution costs are worth around 10% of the bill.

• How are taxes distributed. The main contribution paid by motorists is the internal consumption tax on energy products (TICPE), which replaced the famous internal tax on petroleum products (TIPP). On its own, it constitutes about 40% of the price. To this tax is added not only about 8% VAT, but also some 8% VAT on this TICPE.

Unlike VAT, the rate of which is calculated as a percentage, the amount of TICPE is set per liter for each fuel and fuel; and as the TICPE weighs heavily in the total taxes, “the share of taxes increases mechanically when oil prices fall, and vice versa”, emphasizes Knowledge of energies. GRAPH

In 2021, the state should recover 61.6% of TICPE revenue, against 34.9% in 2020, according to the finance bill. Since 2016, part of the funds from this tax have in fact added to the “Energy Transition” trust account (CAS TE) and have financed the latter. But since January 1, a budget overhaul has made this CAS TE disappear. The sums which were placed there returned to the State budget, without specific signs.





Various taxes on petroleum products brought in 40.5 billion euros to the State in 2019, including 8.8 billion in VAT, according to the 2021 edition of the key energy figures. TICPE is particularly valuable for the state. It is its fourth tax revenue, behind VAT, income tax and corporate tax. It brought in 33.3 billion euros in state coffers in 2019 and should provide 33.1 billion euros in revenue in 2021, according to the finance bill for 2021.

Increased tax burden for diesel

The price of gasoline at the pump is above all pulled up by the price of brent which has soared, after falling with the Covid-19 crisis. A barrel of crude oil cost $ 74.5 in September. The average increase over the year is 62.2% compared to 2020, when the price of a barrel fell by 35.1%. The price of brent, however, remains well below the over $ 111 reached in 2011 and 2012, but well above the $ 24.4 in 2001.

The share of taxes in the final fuel price fluctuates, but not to such proportions. In the case of unleaded 95, they have always represented more than half of the total price, since the early 2000s at least. At the end of 2001, when the barrel was the cheapest, they accounted for over 77.1% of the price. Conversely, in September 2012, when Brent was the most expensive, they only weighed 52.9% of the price. GRAPH

In the case of diesel, the share of taxes sometimes fell below the threshold of 50% of the total price: in 2008, then from 2011 to 2014. That year, a “carbon component” was introduced in the calculation of taxes. . Diesel thus began to lose its tax advantage over gasoline. In 2021, the level of taxation of the two fuels should have been aligned. But in response to the movement of “yellow vests”, a freeze of this gradual increase in taxation has been decided. The proportion of taxes on diesel thus never exceeded more than 69.3%, in May 2020, when the price of a barrel was low. GRAPH

Among the European champions of fuel taxation

Within the European Union, taxes represent on average 55% of the price of unleaded 95 and 49% of the price of diesel, according to statistics from the European Commission, adopted on 11 October. The level of taxation varies between 43 and 61%, depending on the country and the fuel. In terms of diesel taxation, only Italy taxes more than France (up to 57% against 56%), with Belgium completing this podium (55%). Regarding unleaded 95, Italy also leads the European countries with the highest level of taxation (61%), followed by Greece, Finland and the Netherlands (60%), then by the Ireland and France (59%). GRAPH

Below the European average for gas and electricity taxes

Within the European Union, taxes account on average for 39.4% of the price of electricity paid by a residential consumer, according to Eurostat surveys in the first half of the year. With a tax level of 34.2%, France ranks below this average. Above all, it taxes much less than the European champions in this area: Denmark (64.1%), Germany (51.1%) and Portugal (45.9%).

The same goes for the price of gas billed to a residential consumer. The average tax rate in the EU is 35.8%, according to figures collected by Eurostat for the first half of the year. With taxes totaling 29.5% of the bill, France is once again below the European average. Here again, it does better than Germany (32.8%), Italy 41.1%) and Denmark (55.9%). GRAPH

In 2019, French households spent an average of 1,602 euros on energy for their home, more than half of which on electricity (944 euros) and nearly a quarter on gas (380 euros). The various taxes they had to pay represented a little less than a third of these expenses. The specific energy taxes – that is to say other than VAT – amounted to 268 euros, including 193 euros for electricity. “These taxes have doubled in constant euros since 2011”, notes the 2021 edition of the key energy figures published by the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

Fuel cost French households an average of 1,542 euros in 2019. VAT and various energy taxes accounted for 59% of this envelope. Energy taxes alone amounted to 658 euros. “They are almost stable in constant euros, notes the ministry, after increasing by 23% between 2013 and 2018 “.