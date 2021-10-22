Internet users charmed by Julien Doré’s ease and humor, they ask for more

Surprise guest from Best pastry chef on M6 this Thursday, October 21, with his colleague Louane, Julien Doré amused Internet users a lot with his customary humor.
The candidates of Best pastry chef clashed this Thursday, October 21 around the theme of music. It is up to them not to make any wrong notes by revisiting a classic of pastry, opera, or by trying to reproduce “the LP”, a disc-shaped cake made from chocolate and passion fruit, during the formidable test of Mercotte. But to celebrate the ten years of the program, the show has especially reserved a very nice surprise to its apprentice pastry chefs.
Louane gives Paul-Henri a nice surprise
For the creative test, candidates had to create a cake in tribute to a song. To decide between them, a prestigious guest was invited to the table of Cyril Lignac and Mercotte : Pierre Hermé. A personality that the candidates of the program always enjoy seeing under the tent of the gourmet show. But this is not the only star who has put stars in the eyes of the candidates, since Julien Doré gave a nice surprise to Méryl, who had chosen to bake around her tube Paris-Seychelles. The artist then invited his girlfriend Louane in the middle of the event to join him, to the delight of Paul-Henri, who was designing a heart-shaped cake to recall his song. Give me your heart. “Do you know that I know Louane mega well? We sang together, we worked together. What would be crazy is for her to be present“, launched the singer to the pastry chef before making his dream come true. And Esme’s mother even offered a little live to relax the candidates before the final verdict.
Internet users praise the charm of Julien Doré
Internet users particularly appreciated the singer’s appearance on the show. The one who has repeatedly proven his sense of the second degree on social networks has impressed M6 viewers with his ease and humor. “Hello, can Julien Doré come every week to #LMP“, asked a fan. “But in fact Julien Doré he is super fun and a good delirium, I didn’t think so and I love “, found another. “I propose that they put Julien Doré in the place of the presenter”, reported another, more teasing. Mercotte and Cyril Lignac have better watch out! A few dissenting voices were nevertheless heard to regret that the candidates were more impressed by Julien Doré than by Pierre Hermé.