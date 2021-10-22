INTERVIEW. Victim of a stroke at 33, she frees the floor and educates young people

Margot Turcat, professor of visual arts in Bordeaux, suffered a stroke at 33 years old. November 17, 2018 to be exact. At the time, she knew nothing about this stroke that can affect men and women of all ages. Today, she frees the word through her Instagram account and her baptized book My Little Stroke. A precious testimony. Meet.

“In France, a person has a stroke every 4 minutes and 10% are under 45 years old.”

In a few words, can you describe your stroke (from the arrival of help to your hospitalization)?

I had an ischemic stroke also called “cerebral infarction”. It affects 8 out of 10 patients who have a stroke. It is when a clot obstructs an artery in the brain (the remaining 20% ​​concerns hemorrhagic stroke with rupture of an artery). I understood quite quickly that I was doing one, but I refused to believe it because I told myself that I was too young … when I knew full well that there was no age for it. have a stroke.

My treatment was very long or even too long because the emergency services did not spontaneously think of a stroke but rather of a migraine with aura (appearance of visual, sensory and / or language disorders). Fortunately, I had managed to call my parents and my father insisted heavily that I be evacuated urgently. His insistence and lucidity on what was happening to me saved my life. Unfortunately, almost 4 hours passed between the onset of the first symptoms and my evacuation to a UNV (Neurovascular Unit) so sequelae set in …

Photo: Margot Turcat

According to a study, 50% of strokes in young people are unexplained. Is this your case or have you had any warning signs?

I had warning signs that I overlooked because I blamed it on fatigue, stress and my difficult postpartum. I have done several TIAs. It’s a Transient Ischemic Accident, a clot that obstructs an artery, but rather quickly it moves and unclogs the artery so we have symptoms that disappear very quickly and which falsely give the illusion that all is well. Except that’s not the case. After a TIA, it is imperative to be admitted to the hospital for examinations and monitoring because it usually precedes a stroke. In my case, I did my last TIA on a Wednesday and my stroke the following Saturday.

My stroke is explained. I suffered from a congenital heart defect (which I didn’t know existed) called FOP (Foramen Ovale Permeable). To put it simply, I had a hole in my heart the size of a coin that could let clots pass that could then go up to my brain. 35% of the world’s population has PFO and lives very well with it (you don’t necessarily have to operate) but in rare cases, like me, you can have a stroke.





“In my misfortune, I was extremely lucky because I have few consequences. I know that my rehabilitation is bearing fruit, even if it takes a long time.”

Since then, you have had crises of silence. How do they declare themselves?

They remain unexplained for the moment. They are triggered when I am in cognitive overload: too much noise and too much light mainly and when I have reached a stage of unbearable fatigue. At that point, it’s like the off button is pressed in my head and I can’t speak at all. At best, I can say a word; at worst, I do onomatopoeias. My tone of voice also changes, it becomes very serious. I become incapable of reasoning, my ideas become very limited and do not organize.

The only solution I have found so far is to go to bed so that the crisis subsides because if I force and insist, it will last longer (on average between 12 and 18 hours). I have a “severe seizure” every 5 weeks or so, but now I have taken the reflex to record myself via my laptop to leave an audio trail for my doctors to listen to and discuss. Having this type of crisis weighs on me psychologically because it currently prevents me from resuming my job because I cannot stand the surrounding noise, cannot bear that there are several talking to me at the same time, having difficulty understanding what we are doing. said to me in a noisy atmosphere, I cannot teach in front of students.

Speaking in front of an acquired audience as during a conference, it weighs me no problem despite my language and speech problems because I know that I will not be interrupted. But faced with thirty teenagers, in a practice workshop, who will call me to get some scotch or scissors or who will talk with their comrades, it’s impossible. Likewise, when faced with a stressful situation, like a rebelling student, I will be unable to respond to verbal abuse and a rising voice. (…)