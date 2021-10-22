Invasion: Sam Neill and Golshifteh Farahani facing the aliens, what is it? – News Series

The Apple TV + platform continues to offer ever more ambitious series. With “Invasion”, creators Simon Kinberg and David Weil turn an alien attack into a human drama.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT ?

Aliens invade Earth from four continents: New York City in the United States in North America, the city of Manchester in the United Kingdom in Europe, Morocco in Africa and Japan in Asia.





Invasion, a series created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil.

Available on Apple TV +

WHO IS IT WITH?

Invasion follows the fate of several characters who do not know each other, located in several corners of the world. Sam Neill, cult actor from Jurassic Park and of The Piano Lesson, plays the sheriff of a small American town soon to retire. The Iranian Golshifteh Farahani, who multiplies international projects, plays Aneesha, a mother ready to do anything to protect her family. As for the actor Firas Nassar, he plays her husband. Canadian Shamier Anderson, coming soon to John wick 4, plays the role of a soldier on a mission in Afghanistan and Shioli Kutsuna, who appeared in Deadpool 2, an employee of the Japanese space program.

WELL WORTH A LOOK ?

Published in 1898, War of the Worlds, novel by Briton HG Wells, revolutionized science fiction. Over a hundred years later, the impact of this literary classic is still visible on our screens. Invasion, a prestigious new fiction from the Apple TV + platform, is directly inspired by it, while reinventing it.

At the helm of this series of 10 episodes, we find the producer, screenwriter and director Simon Kinberg, a big regular in blockbusters such as X-Men and The Martian. He is accompanied by David Weil, creator of the Hunters series with Al Pacino.



Apple TV + Sam Neill in “Invasion”.



From its first minutes, Invasion impresses with its means and ambition. Rather than following the point of view of a single hero, as is often the case, the program focuses on several protagonists of different ages and located around the world – London, Tokyo or even Afghanistan. A good idea, as if to better highlight the diversity of cultures and perceptions and to emphasize the epic dimension of this invasion. The special effects are at the height of the big Hollywood productions, but the series chooses to put the human before the spectacular.

The bias of fiction could confuse some. Invasion is more like an intimate drama than an Independence Day. It is at the same time its strength, which makes its originality, but also its drawback. The approach of the creators is interesting and allows you to better identify with the characters, all performed with talent by an excellent cast.

But the series sometimes suffers from rhythm problems and accumulates lengths. She takes the path of the contemplative on several occasions and spends more time developing the heroes’ existential crises than the arrival of aliens. An intriguing mix between Babel by Alejandro González Iñárritu and First Contact by Denis Villeneuve, Invasion should speak to fans of more psychological than flashy science fiction.