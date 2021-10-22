More

    Investors, call for “crowdfunding” … The FC Nantes takeover project is progressing according to Mickaël Landreau

    The Nantes Collective, the group of entrepreneurs and personalities which works for the resumption of FC Nantes, in the long term, progresses despite the difficulties, assures one of its main animators, Mickaël Landreau, who made an update Thursday evening on the current fundraising from investors but also to come from individuals through a “Popular crowdfunding” (crowdfunding).

    On June 4, the club’s former international goalkeeper announced during a press conference alongside Philippe Plantive, boss of Proginov (French publisher of business management software), that he was working on this project to takeover of the club, owned by Waldemar Kita since August 2007.

    “Today, we have two solid files with which we are working and which could come with us to buy FC Nantes”


    “It is not the Nantes Collective alone which will be at the head of the club”, recalled Mickaël Landreau Thursday on France 3 Pays de la Loire. “We gave the possibility to local businesses, but it does not work, he admitted. Today, we have two solid files with which we are working and which could come with us to buy FC Nantes. “

    The Nantes Collective had set an initial objective of € 20 million. Landreau hinted he was not affected and would be premature at this point “To go and see Waldemar Kita” without enough money to make a buyout offer.

    Subscriptions from companies (three investment levels are offered by the Collectif Nantais) will be supplemented by an upcoming call to supporters, confirmed Mickaël Landreau. “We are going to open a popular crowdfunding and put a subscription at 100 euros”, he announced. The project foresees that these small shareholders will be stakeholders in the governance of the canary club.


