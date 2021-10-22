is it really possible to cap it?

DECRYPTION – Like regulated rents, the National Union of Real Estate Owners wants to put an end to the surge in property tax. Is it constitutional?

The property tax has been much less blazing over the past 4 years, the owners are still overwhelmed. In France, the local tax paid by more than 32 million taxpayers represents the equivalent of 2.3 months of rent, according to the National Union of Real Estate Owners (UNPI). With local disparities of course. In Fontanes-de-Sault, a small village in the Aude (11) where only … 5 souls live, according to the latest statistics from INSEE, the property tax weighs the equivalent of 6 months (!) Of rent. Conversely, it is in Neuilly-sur-Seine (92) that the tax is the least heavy for owners: less than a month’s rent.

The growing weight of the property tax, in particular due to the increase in “small” taxes (floods, household waste, special equipment tax …) so enraged the owners that the UNPI came out of the closet this week, an idea she launched 5 months ago: the cap on property tax. History to revive the debate,