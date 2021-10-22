Is touching 100 euros several times possible?

The allowance premium is reserved for those who receive less than 2,000 euros of monthly income. But the device will allow some to touch 200, even 300 euros. Explanations.

Avoid the gas plant. It was the will of the government when it announced yesterday the establishment of this new inflation allowance of 100 euros: all those who receive less than 2000 euros per month will receive it. But if the principle is simple, its application can prove to be more complex for certain specific cases.

Result: some will even be able to touch it 2 or 3 times. So who will these happy beneficiaries be? Well, first of all those who have several employers, who each pay them less than 2,000 euros. Ditto for a self-employed person who is also an employee. He will be able to receive 100 euros from Urssaf (if he meets the income conditions mentioned above) and 100 euros from his employer. The same goes for an employee who combines a job with his retirement.





A “side effect” assumed at Bercy

We admit to the Ministry of the Economy and Finance that this is a side effect difficult to avoid, since the objective assigned to this boost was to make it simple, fast and efficient. This may obviously seem unfair, even if an employee who multiplies the activities is required to travel more at his expense than the average. For this distribution of money to appear more equitable – no side effects, no threshold effects – a much more complex system should have been put in place.