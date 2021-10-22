Italy: avalanche of sick leaves after the entry into force of the mandatory health pass

The compulsory health pass has barely entered into force in Italy when sick leave has exploded. According to Italian social security, the country has recorded an explosion in the number of sick leaves since October 15, when the health pass became mandatory to go to work. Nearly three million Italian workers could see their employment contract and their remuneration suspended.

According to figures sent to AFP, on Friday, October 15, 94,113 sick leaves were issued by attending physicians, against 76,836 a week earlier, an increase of about 28%. A suspicious leap, which led the Italian Order of Physicians to warn its members of the consequences, and in particular of the sanctions, of the issuance of certificates outside the rules, according to the transalpine press.



At the same time, a sharp increase in screening tests

Since October 15, the obligation to present the health pass has been extended to all workplaces. Employees refusing to comply incur a salary suspension, but presenting a sick leave allows them to not go to work, while retaining their salary.

On Monday, October 18, 192,174 sick leaves were issued, against 165,061 a week earlier, an increase of around 16.4%. The introduction of the mandatory health pass has also led to a significant increase in the number of rapid antigenic tests, with more than 900,000 tests carried out on Monday, around 600,000 on Tuesday and 800,000 on Wednesday, according to the government website.