its price in Europe could upset Xiaomi

Supposed prices of the Realme Pad tablet in Europe are surfacing online.

The Realme Pad will land in Europe if we are to believe the innuendo of a senior manager of the brand on Twitter. In a context where the tablet market is picking up steam, this product has already been formalized in India.





In general terms, the Realme Pad is an Android tablet at a very attractive price. However, the 5Gmobilephone site – taken over by GSMArena – claims to have got hold of the listing tablet prices for Europe via a source “of confidence“. We thus discover three prices below the 300 euros bar for the Wi-Fi versions of the tablet:

239 euros for the Realme Pad with 32 GB of storage and 3 GB of RAM;

259 euros for the model with 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM;

289 euros for the version offering 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM.

Realme Pad vs Xiaomi Pad 5

This information must obviously be considered with a grain of salt. However, they seem quite credible and would sign an interesting offensive against the Xiaomi Pad 5 freshly launched in France at a higher price, but also with characteristics a priori better.

However, the war that Realme is launching against Xiaomi is to be followed closely. The cousin brand of Oppo and OnePlus adopts a strategy very similar to Xiaomi by multiplying product releases and betting big on attractive value for money. The Realme Pad will therefore necessarily try to titillate the Xiaomi Pad 5 – even their name is similar.

As a reminder, the Realme Pad benefits from a 10.4-inch LCD screen, embeds a Helio G80 as well as a 7100 mAh battery.