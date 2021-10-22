it’s the rush on trains, the TGV Atlantique almost all full

All TGVs to or from Nouvelle-Aquitaine are full, or almost according to SNCF. Blame it on a strike movement, but above all a very frequent departure on vacation

Impossible to get a TGV Atlantique ticket for Friday or Saturday. Whether for a Paris-Bordeaux, a Paris-Poitiers or La Rochelle or a Bordeaux-Lille: the occupancy rates of the trains are between 95 and 99%, if not complete. Blame it on a strike by train drivers but above all on an exceptionally long All Saints holiday departure.

First of all, there is this strike which only affects the Atlantic coast, that is to say the TGV Inoui or Ouigo from or to Brittany, the Pays de la Loire, New Aquitaine and Occitanie. Several unions have called on drivers to mobilize from Friday noon to Monday noon.

Negotiations on remuneration, carried out upstream with the management, had not made it possible to defuse the discontent. This strike notice is “unlimited”, noted Fabien Dumas, Federal Secretary of SUD-Rail, which can be renewed every weekend, from Friday noon to Monday noon. However, this first meeting seems limited as a result since nine out of ten trains run this Friday and 2 out of 3 this weekend.





Refund and exchange free of charge for canceled trains

At the communication of the SNCF, we assure that this impact is also less because “the reservations for All Saints’ Day were made in advance. And all the passengers whose train was impacted were personally warned. All can be reimbursed or exchanged free of charge. “

But then why such a crowd in the trains? Because the French have, it seems, particularly popular these holidays of All Saints. Solange Escure, general manager of the National Federation of Gîtes de France, promises on Franceinfo that “the occupancy rate of the gîtes is significantly higher than that of the year 2019”. Same story with PAP Vacances, site for rentals between individuals: a 54.8% increase in bookings for the period compared to 2019. Probably, successive confinements are not unrelated to this desire to leave.