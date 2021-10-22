Jack Miller responds to Johann Zarco during free practice at the Emilia-Romagna GP

In such conditions, you don’t have to be a diviner to know that Jack Miller and Johann Zarco would once again be ahead this Friday afternoon at Misano. While the first free practice session of the Emilia-Romagna GP had taken place almost entirely in the rain – with a domineering Zarco – this time the sun was back to gradually dry the track.
Conditions which allowed the Australian Jack Miller to take back control of the free practice with a time of 1’41”305, almost a second faster than Zarco (2nd at 0”927) and Aleix Espargaro (3rd at 0”986). Behind this trio, Lecuona, Oliveira, Marini, Savadori, Bagnaia, Petrucci and Martin took an option on direct qualification in Q2.
Indeed, this Saturday, new precipitation is expected on the Marco-Simoncelli circuit and should disrupt the morning sessions in particular. Suffice to say that if this is the case, the top 10 of this Friday evening should not be changed.
Bad news for World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo. Only sixteenth (at 1”792), the Frenchman is still not comfortable in this type of conditions and it is not the two losses of the front (well caught) which will help him to take confidence.
A Q1 which could also be worth gold since Marc Marquez (14th to 1”578), Joan Mir (11th to 1”537), Valentino Rossi (22nd to 2”484), Maverick Viñales (21st at 2”374), Alex Rins (15th at 1”639) and Franco Morbidelli (20th at 2”280) are also, for the time being, at the bottom of the standings.