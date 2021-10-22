Japan’s largest volcano, Mount Aso, spews deadly fiery clouds

Mount Aso in the Kyushu region of Japan erupted on October 20, 2021 in 11:43 a.m. local time. Impressivehe pyroclastic flows were emitted more than a kilometer from the crater.

Impossible not to think about Katia and Maurice Krafft by discovering the pyroclastic flows and the ash plumes currently rising from Mount Aso on Kyushu, the most southwestern of Japan’s main islands, well known for its volcanoes in activity. Recall that on June 3, 1991, the two volcanologists French – at the origin of many vocations with Haroun Tazieff – were killed with around forty people in a Pyroclastic flow on the slopes of Mount Unzen, also located on Kyūshū. Fortunately there is, it seems, no death to be deplored for the moment with Aso, even if the images which go viral in the “global village” (according to the expression which one owes to the Canadian media philosopher and sociologist Marshall McLuhan) clearly show that tourists were close to the pyroclastic flows.

Japanese televisions are vying to cover the Aso eruption.



It should also be remembered that Mount Aso, which is only 75 kilometers east of Mount Unzen, is the largest of the volcanoes in Japan and that it is associated with one of the largest calderas of the world with about fifteen cones volcanics spread over an area of ​​about 25 by 18 kilometers in size. It is an active volcano whose last eruption dates back to 2019.

Gray volcanoes on the Pacific Ring of Fire

Unlike the eruptions of so-called “red” volcanoes, according to the favorite terminology of the Kraffts, which are for example associated with hot spots as is the case with rashes the island of La Palma in the Canaries and Geldingadalur in Iceland, with Aso and Unzen – “gray” volcanoes – the dangers are very great. Indeed, the fiery gray clouds emitted move at speeds between 200 and 600 km / h. Their temperatures are certainly lower than those of lava flows red much slower, a few hundred degrees instead of a thousand degrees, but it is clearly impossible to escape it, even in car, if we are in their path.

Japan is on the famous Pacific Ring of Fire. Its geology is complex but we can say that it is a volcanic island arc, built on an ancient base of Asian type, detached from its original continent. Clearer, but again by simplifying, it is the product of the subduction Pacific and Philippine plates under the Eurasian plate, subduction leading to the separation of present-day Japan from this plate. the volcanism produced by this kind of geodynamics resembles that of the Andes or the Soufrière in Saint-Vincent and therefore produces puddles viscous which gives lavas which are just as viscous and consequently explosive on the surface.

Mount Aso is very touristy, as can be seen on these images dating from before 2016.