Jean Castex announces an exceptional “inflation allowance” of 100 euros

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday that an exceptional “inflation allowance” of 100 euros would be paid to French people earning less than 2,000 euros net per month in order to help them cope with rising prices, gasoline in particular.

This allowance will be paid automatically, without any necessary action, to employees (from the end of December), civil servants (January), self-employed, unemployed or retirees (a little later), i.e. to 38 million people in total, in order to respond to the rising prices of fuels and other products, he said, a measure “which is visible”, insisted the Prime Minister.

“The inflation allowance” concerns “people who work, that is to say who need their car to go to work (…), retirees, the unemployed, the self-employed, craftsmen, farmers” , said Jean Castex on TF1.

The head of government compared this amount of 100 euros, to counteract inflation in general, to a sum of 80 euros which he assimilates to the bill, on average, of the increase in fuels over the year (in based on 9 cents per liter more at the pump over the year and an average distance traveled by the French of 14,000 kilometers).

An expenditure of 3.8 billion euros

It is the solution “the fairest, the most efficient”, estimated Jean Castex, which applies to motorists and others, to those who go to work by car or not.





Despite this additional expenditure of 3.8 billion euros, which will be drawn from the general state budget, the Prime Minister assured that France would keep its commitments in terms of public deficit.

The government announced “a deficit of 5%, therefore sharply reduced compared to 2021, in 2022, we will keep this objective,” he said.

He also made a point of “confirming (…) what I told you on this antenna on September 30: in 2021, the purchasing power of French women and men will increase, I give you an appointment.”

The price of gas blocked until the end of 2022

The price of gas in France will also be blocked “throughout 2022”, and not only until April 2022, the French Prime Minister also announced, stressing the high level of world prices.

The experts “tell us that the fall” in prices “will probably be slower” than expected and “therefore we have taken our responsibilities, by maintaining the price freeze throughout 2022”, declared the Prime Minister .

President Emmanuel Macron had promised last Thursday “short-term support for households” to reduce the impact of the rise in gasoline prices, but the compensation announced by Jean Castex is aimed more broadly at inflation.

Several avenues studied

For several days, the government hesitated between the track of a “fuel check”, favored by Bercy, and that of a reduction in taxation, through the VAT or TICPE (internal consumption tax on energy products).

“We will go through different circuits. We will detail all this in the coming days,” said the head of government, highlighting a “fair, most effective” decision.

Faced with the current surge in energy prices fueled by strong demand in the economic recovery phase after the Covid-19 pandemic, the executive had already announced the payment of an additional energy check of 100 euros to six million low-income households, the freezing of regulated gas prices until April 2022 and a limitation to 4% of the increase in the regulated electricity tariff scheduled for early 2022.

With AFP