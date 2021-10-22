Jean Dujardin soon to be filmed in the Cotentin

La Manche Press See my news

Jean Dujardin will be present in the Cotentin at the beginning of November. (© DP)

Jean Dujardin will be present in November 2021 in the Cotentin for the filming of a film freely adapted from the travel writer’s book Sylvain Tessson, On the black roads.

A radical change for the actor since after the parody role of a secret agent in ” OSS 117: Red alert in black Africa“, He will play that of a solitary walker.







Four days in the Cotentin

Published in 2016, Sylvain Tesson’s book tells with the talent that we know about his crossing of France on foot, off the beaten track, which he accomplished after recovering from his terrible fall from a roof.

The film based on this novel will be called Stone paths and its director is Denis Imbert. The filming in the Cotentin will last four days and should happen at Nose of Jobourg.

