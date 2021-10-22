Jean-Pierre Landi, former magistrate of the CRC, sentenced to 8 years in prison,

The jurors of the Assises de Basse-Terre were more lenient than the general counsel, who had required 10 to 12 years of criminal imprisonment, with a socio-judicial follow-up of 5 years, at the exit. Jean-Pierre Landi was sentenced to 8 years in prison for raping his stepdaughters between 2010 and 2017.

Eric Stimpfling, with Nadine Fadel

•

updated October 21, 2021 at 10:59 p.m.



It took two hours and thirty minutes for the jurors to decide, in the Landi case, this Thursday, October 21, 2021.

The Assize Court of Guadeloupe, in Basse-Terre, condemn Jean-Pierre Landi, a former senior official, to 8 years of criminal imprisonment, 5 years of medico-psychological follow-up and his registration in the national file of sex offenders.

The man was therefore found guilty of aggravated rape of minors under the age of 15 by a person with authority over the victims.

He is placed under a committal order, which means he will sleep in jail tonight. This, even if he has 10 days, to appeal, if he wishes.

When the verdict was announced, at 9:30 p.m., there was not a word in the courtroom.





The decision of the six members of the jury, mostly women, is more lenient than the requisitions of the general counsel, Elodie Rouchouse, who had asked, a few hours earlier, a sentence of 10 to 12 years of criminal imprisonment, with a follow-up socio-judicial of 5 years, at the exit.

It was his daughters-in-law that the former magistrate of the Regional Court of Auditors (CRC) attacked, for seven years, from 2010 to 2017.

His trial lasted two days. Days of debates that we have described in the two articles below:

READ ALSO: Full report of the first day of the trial at the Assizes of a magistrate, for rape of minors

READ ALSO: Assizes trial for aggravated rape of minors: 10 to 12 years of criminal imprisonment required

Note, in this case, the extreme courage of the two young victims, who refused the camera, aware that the shame should not be in their camp, but in that of their attacker. They came to light and testified, supported by their mother.