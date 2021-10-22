Johann Zarco dominating in the rain during free practice of the Emilia-Romagna GP

Under a low and weary sky, Johann Zarco got off to a perfect start to his weekend this Friday on the soggy track of Misano. In conditions he loves, the Frenchman set the fastest time in the first free practice session of the Emilia-Romagna GP with a 1”417 lead over his first pursuer, Marc Marquez.
In difficulty since the summer break, with in particular a new fall during the last GP of the Americas, Zarco will be able to benefit from complicated conditions this weekend (rain announced on Friday and Saturday) to restart with a view to regaining the podium in the general classification.
Behind, Jack Miller (3rd at 1”625), Jorge Martin (4th at 1”667), Franco Morbidelli (5th at 1”680) and Francesco Bagnaia (6th at 1”809) demonstrated once again that they also liked perilous conditions. The only negative point for the Italian Ducati, the only opponent who can still counter Fabio Quartararo in his quest for the title, is his fall at the end of the session, on a loss in front.
Leaving the track without seriousness, Bagnaia has nevertheless lost a little confidence, whereas he is obliged to insist on the pressure button to try to destabilize Quartararo. The French, for his part, was far from all that. Still struggling in the wet, the Niçois is only in 18th place (at 3”103), and will have to hope for a return to dryness to move up the standings.
For his last race in Italy of his long career, Valentino Rossi is on his side in twelfth place at (2”377), in front of the stands, for the time being, very sparse.