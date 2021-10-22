Juan Carlos stung with hormones to calm his libido: startling revelations

According to information from the Daily Mail reported by atlantico.fr this Friday, October 22, the Spanish secret services have injected female hormones in order to control the libido of ex-king Juan Carlos. It was the former police chief, Jose Manuel Villarejo, who revealed during a parliamentary hearing that the ex-king had been forced to receive an “injection of female hormones to control his rampant libido”.

It would appear that Juan Carlos’ overflowing libido is not unheard of but, at this point, it would have become problematic to the point of becoming a “state problem” reported atlantico.fr. According to the Daily Mail, Jose Manuel Villarejo got the information through Juan Carlos’ ex-mistress, Corinna Larsen, who had an affair with the ex-king for five years. The author Martinez Ingles published a work entitled Juan Carlos: Le roi aux 5.000 amantes where he wrote that during his “fascinating period” which was between 1976 and 1994, he would have slept with nearly 2,154 women or that he allegedly tried to sleep with Princess Diana when she was only 25 years old.





Juan Carlos was more or less obliged to abdicate in favor of his son, the current King of Spain Felipe VI. Indeed, the former monarch was the target of an investigation by the Supreme Court for corruption. According to his former mistress, Corinna Larsen, the ex-king would have received very large sums of money from Saudi Arabia. According to El País, the current king and (…)

