Jul, Lacrim, Niro, Alonzo, DA Uzi … gathered on “Loi de la calle”, first single from “Classico Organisé”

That’s it the Classico Organized is finally launched ! Teased since September 22 by Jul himself, one of the most anticipated projects of the year begins its exploitation with the release of the title Law of the calle.

For this first the J spoiled us. As for the album 13 Organized he continues to offer us multiple sounds featuring, but this time the Marseillais will not be the only ones present . For this song, precisely, four Parisian rappers were invited : Lacrim, DA Uzi, Niro and Mister You. To support them and respect parity, four Marseille rappers participate in the sound: Jul, Alonzo, Le Rat Luciano and Kofs .

A big casting So for this first excerpt from Classico Organized. An extract that can also surprise on the first listen because, unlike the first single by 13 Organized, Organized Band, the eight artists did not deliver a dancing hit . Indeed the title is more in a boom bap atmosphere in which the guests have fun kicking one after the other without refrain .

While the album will be released on November 5, we can not wait to be there and see the 154 rappers of the project collaborate. .