Julien Bert (LMvsMonde6) separated from Hilona, ​​they make a big decision and he explains himself

Julien Bert single, he adds a layer and it’s astonishing. And on his Snapchat account, the young man wanted to answer the questions of Internet users. In particular, concerning the two dogs he adopted with Hilona. We remind you that after the announcement of their breakup, he said: “We don’t let ourselves be on bad terms, there is no problem. We will see each other for the dogs, I will see them very often because I will miss them terribly.” But they finally changed their minds … And they each kept a dog! Just above, we let you discover the snap of Julien Bert.





Julien Bert – Credit (s): Instagram julienbert42

Julien Bert then explained that he finally kept Romeo, since he is no longer his dog. And Hilona, ​​she kept Romy. Obviously, the two dogs suffer a little from this separation. Julien does not rule out the idea of ​​bringing them together from time to time. But he is also thinking of adopting another dog so that Romeo does not feel alone. And also, because he prefers to know two!

On his snap, Julien Bert also confirmed that he was going to leave the house in which he lived with Hilona. And the move will take place in the coming days. Moreover, he intends to show his new home to his community. We imagine then that it is because he found his home that he postponed his vacation with Nikola Lozina and Laura Lempika, in Dubai. In a completely different register, know that Carla Moreau and Kevin Guedj launched Rubyland and they unveiled the first toys.