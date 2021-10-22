Karim Benzema’s defense castigates the prosecution’s “strange intellectual construction”

Karim Benzema was not at the Versailles Criminal Court (Yvelines), Friday, October 22, to attend the pleadings of his lawyers. Greatly absent from his trial for “complicity in attempted blackmail” to the “sextape” exercised, in 2015, on Mathieu Valbuena, his ex-teammate in the France team, the star striker of the Blues took note of the legal arguments of his advice from Madrid. He trains there with his club Real before the “Clasico” scheduled for Sunday against FC Barcelona.

While the prosecution requested against Mr. Benzema, 33 years old, ten months suspended sentence and a 75,000 euros fine, Mr.e Antoine Vey spoke first to castigate the “ funny intellectual construction ” of the accusation, while recalling that ” the doubt “ benefited the accused and that “The intentional element of the offense” was not characterized. Me Vey urged the court to question “ real state of mind “ of the attacker, on October 6, 2015, during his conversation with Mr. Valbuena, at the headquarters of the Blues in Clairefontaine (Yvelines).

According to the prosecution, Mr. Benzema would have, on this occasion, tried to convince his teammate to meet his childhood friend, Karim Zenati, against whom the prosecution requested two years in prison and a fine of 5,000 euros. Mr. Zenati then played the role of intermediary for two alleged blackmailers, Axel Angot and Mustapha Zouaoui. Who wanted to obtain a financial reward in exchange for the destruction of a video of a sexual nature featuring Mr. Valbuena, and which they had taken possession of.





“Blackmail is not simply an insistent offer to fix something, it is threatening to reveal a defamatory fact,” said Me Vey, pleading the release of his client. There, Mr. Benzema does not say: “If you do not pay, we release the video”. He says he can make sure, through a trusted friend, that it works out and it doesn’t come out. “

“Demolition company”

About the famous telephone discussion between MM. Benzema and Zenati intercepted by the police, October 6, 2015, Me Vey assures his client was not laughing “ of the misfortune of Valbuena ”. “He was not in absolute contrition or benevolence. He laughs with a friend, but it has nothing to do with complicity in blackmail, considers the attacker’s advice. We did not object that Benzema wanted to hurt Valbuena. It is possible that he wanted to show that he was the boss and had ascendancy over his teammate, but this does not constitute a criminal offense. “

