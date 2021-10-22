Karim discovers unfaithful Anna / Chloe and Alex sleep together – Tomorrow belongs to us October 22, 2021 (episode 1041) | Tomorrow belongs to us

Discover the detailed summary of Tomorrow belongs to us in advance of season 5 of episode 1041 broadcast on Friday, October 22, 2021 on TF1. Roxane and Judith are saved at the last minute by the police. Charlie learns that the Moreno’s have won at the casino. Karim follows Anna who finds Jim on the sly.



Judith has no more strength, she confides to Roxane that she does not feel well. She thinks she is starting to have a hypoglycemic attack. Roxane is convinced that Josse is in the hands of the police and that he will tell them where they are hiding.

Victoire brings the drawings to the police station to be studied by Noa… the goal is to locate Judith and Roxane.

Chloe recognizes the drawing of a tree that she saw during a school trip: Martin asks to investigate the archives of Paul Valéry… it is about Colombières sur Orbe.

Anna confides in Flore about the kiss with Jim: Flore thinks she is digging her couple’s grave. Anna says that with Jim everything is very intense.

Anna gets a call from Jim, he wants to see her again… but she says she has to stop her c ****.

Gabriel tells Charlie that he won his bet, he didn’t sleep with Noor… Gabriel invites Charlie to dinner at the roommate, she accepts because she can’t take Moreno anymore. Charlie wants to find what they’re hiding.





Judith passed out. For their part, Martin, Sara & co decide to intervene in the area where an undeclared shed is hidden. Alex and Chloe decide to follow them.

Karim goes to the hospital to see Anna but Christelle tells him that she is off because her appointment has been canceled. In fact, Marianne and Anna (she has no more battery on her mobile) are at the Spoon to wait for news from the emergency services. Marianne is afraid that Judith has fallen into a diabetic coma.

Sylvain and Christelle have done luxury shopping (since Charlie is absent) with lobster, foie gras, Norwegian omelette, champagne… Christelle saturates herself with hiding, she declares to her husband: “What is the point of being rich if you can’t show it? “. They taste the caviar the first time, they find it weird… they decide to spread it on sandwich bread. Charlie shows up because his dinner is canceled. Charlie wants to know what their delirium is to think of themselves as Kardashians. Christelle and Sylvain say they won the jackpot at the casino… just over 9 million euros.

Karim makes a scene to Anna when she comes home: he does not believe her by saying that his mobile was empty. Karim does not hesitate to call Marianne to verify… he tells Anna that maybe she is covering her up and not telling the truth. Anna takes the door.

Sara finds Roxane while the firefighters take care of Judith. Judith and Roxane are saved, they are hospitalized. Alex and Chloe are accomplices in this difficult moment: Alex is ready to leave… but Chloe tells him “I don’t want us to let go”. Alex takes Chloe to a laundry room in the hospital and they sleep together.

Anna calls Jim back, they see each other again… and kiss in the street. Anna tells him that it makes him feel good to see him, she doesn’t want to deprive herself of it. They decide to go to a hotel. Karim observed them from a distance from his car.

