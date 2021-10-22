Karim leaves Anna, the breakup / Jim lied, he is married – Tomorrow belongs to us October 25, 2021 (episode 1042) | Tomorrow belongs to us

Discover the detailed summary of Tomorrow belongs to us in advance of season 5 of episode 1042 broadcast on Monday, October 25, 2021 on TF1. Alex is ready to help Noa. Anna and Karim are in crisis while Anna ignores that Jim is married to his patient Marjorie.



Breakfast is tense between Anna and Karim. The phone rings and Anna doesn’t answer… she says it’s Bart, she’ll call him back later. Karim makes Anna understand that he knows… he leaves for the office without kissing her.

Jim is waiting for Anna near her house, he brings her back her ID which she dropped the other time. Jim thinks that Anna is not happy in her relationship. Jim says he doesn’t regret anything between them, he just thinks of her. Anna tells Jim that they shouldn’t see each other again.

Noa comes to see Judith with a bouquet of flowers in her hospital room. Judith feels better, she wants to forget. Judith is going out at the end of the morning. Noa finds it hard to realize that her grandfather has kidnapped her. Noa admired Yvan… even though he was a monster. Noa wants to leave Sète and drop the farmhouse: he sees no other solution.

Marianne gives a moral lesson to Christelle who reads her magazines during her working hours. She wants Christelle to do what she is paid to do.

Karim goes to the Spoon for a coffee, he asks Bart for the playlist… just to know if Anna was telling the truth at breakfast.

Anna tells Flore that nothing happened at the hotel: they kissed at the hotel bar, but that’s all.

Judith tells her parents that she doesn’t want to lose Noa when she has just found her.

Christelle tells Sylvain that Marianne takes her for a stooge, she wants to send her to the roses. Sylvain, Christelle and Charlie share a seafood platter.

Roxane suffers from post-traumatic syndrome, Sara promises Anna that she will take care of herself.





Anna sees Marjorie in consultation, a young woman who is unwell. She is exhausted because of her couple which is exploding. Anna advises her patient to come with her husband for a consultation.

Alex tells Chloe that he will always be there for her and the children. They decide to talk about what happened in the laundry room on Friday. Chloe tells him that they mustn’t do it again… the last time it was emotional. Judith surprises them as they are about to kiss.

Vanessa asks Sylvain to fix his clogged sink quickly because it is the galley at the Spoon. Vanessa is intractable, Sylvain no longer wants to work for c ***. He tears up his Moreno Services business card… he’s happy to say sea ** to unbearable clients like her.

Alex comes to see Noa at the farmhouse next door. He would like to throw away Yvan Josse’s things. Alex thinks Noa just needs to be surrounded… he promises her that if he stays he will help her. Alex offers Noa to turn the page on the resentments of the past which do not concern them.

Noa announces to Judith that he is staying in Sète. He cares too much for her, he can’t get away from her. Noa says I love you to Judith… and it’s mutual.

Tomorrow belongs to us in advance episode 1042 of October 25, 2021: Jim is a married man







When Sylvain comes home, Christelle tells her husband that they must keep their feet on the ground. They will be able to have small pleasures but discreetly. Christelle almost left the hospital… she thanks him for being her rock. Sylvain does not tell Christelle about the incident at the Spoon.

Jim is the husband of Marjorie, the girl who came to see Anna in consultation. Marjorie has prepared a romantic dinner.

When Anna returns, she finds Karim who has packed his bags. Karim shows Anna the picture of her and Jim who have gone to the hotel. Karim doesn’t believe Anna when she tells him that she spoke with Jim at the hotel… they just kissed. Karim leaves and tells Anna it’s over.

