Lada Niva: Dacia Duster’s great rival is about to conquer the low cost market in Europe!

As part of the Renaulution strategy adopted by Renault CEO Luca De Meo, a total of four LADA models will arrive by 2024, including Dacia Duster’s rival, the highly anticipated LADA Niva.

Indeed, the mythical 4 × 4 model of the Russian firm LADA, namely the Niva has been on the market for 44 years. After around half a century of existence, it is about to set foot on European soil.

The third generation of the legendary Niva, built on the CMF-BCe platform, will arrive in 2024 and it will be a blow for Dacia, because the company in charge of its production, namely AvtoVAZ promises a cheap SUV that does not will not be ashamed of what the bestseller of the Romanian brand, Dacia Duster, offers.





The legendary Lada Niva stands out above all for its compact size and high cross-country capacity. This car, which has always sold at an affordable price, will be launched in a 3-door version, then the five-door version will follow. The third Niva of the name will be much larger, in terms of dimensions it is comparable to the Volkswagen Tiguan. AvtoVAZ still hides the exterior of the car, on the other hand, it claims that the new generation Niva sported LED optics.

Chapter engine, the model that will arrive in Europe will have a four-cylinder 1.3 liter TCe engine, coupled to a CVT automatic gearbox.

The new Niva will only hit the assembly line in three years. Until then, we’ll provide you with more data on this off-road model.