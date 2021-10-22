launch of the first 100% national rocket, but mission failure

South Korea launched its first nationally designed space rocket on Thursday, October 21, but failed to send its dummy payload into orbit. A setback in his attempts to join the club of advanced space nations.

The launch and deployment of the three phases of the rocket Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II worked, as did the payload separation, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said after witnessing the launch at the control center. Corn, ” putting a dummy satellite into orbit remains an unfinished mission », He announced.

” Although it did not perfectly achieve its objectives, we achieved great feats with our first launch President Moon commented, adding that a new attempt will take place in May. ” Countries that are at the forefront of space technology will be at the forefront of the future, he said again. And we are not too late to do so. “

Despite everything, this remains a historic day for South Korea, which had evaluated its chances of success at only 30%, specifies our correspondent in Seoul, Nicolas rocca. This 200-ton, three-stage, 47.2 m-long rocket took off at the end of the afternoon from the Goheung launch pad in the south of the country. In a few minutes, thanks to its six liquid fuel engines, Nuri reached 700 km altitude.

Cheers and applause echoed through the control center as the flight went according to plan and appeared to be a success. In the National Assembly, lawmakers had interrupted their work to attend the launch.





Enter the space race

It took about ten years to develop the three-stage rocket, at a cost of 2,000 billion won (1.46 billion euros). The final objective of the program is to place a 100% local satellite in low orbit, which would bring South Korea into a private club of the 6 countries to master this technology.

So far, previous South Korean rocket launches have been carried out in partnership with Russia. Its first two launches, in 2009 and 2010, which used Russian technology, were unsuccessful. The second rocket had exploded after two minutes of flight, Seoul and Moscow blaming each other. Eventually, the country successfully launched in 2013, still relying on engines developed in Russia.

Look to the moon

South Korea is the 12th largest economy in the world and one of the most technologically advanced countries, notably with its flagship Samsung Electronics, the largest manufacturer of smartphones and chips in the world. In Elon Musk’s line of SpaceX which counts the South Korean military among its customers, the private sector has played an important role in the South Korean space program, as 300 local companies participated in the project.

► Read also : Space: successful return to Earth for the first four SpaceX tourists

Despite this relative failure, the country’s ambitions remain high, the objective being to produce an economically competitive rocket and to master the placement of a low-orbit satellite that will participate in the development of 6G. The next launch is scheduled for next March and South Korean authorities have shown their willingness to place their own probe on the Moon by 2030.

In Asia, China, Japan and India have developed advanced space programs, and North Korea is the latest member of the club of countries capable of launching a satellite. The same technology is used for ballistic missiles and space rockets. Pyongyang put a 300 kg satellite into orbit in 2012, which Western countries condemned as a disguised missile test.

► Read also : North Korea fires ballistic missile again but intends to continue dialogue with the South

(With AFP)