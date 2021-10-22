Laurent Gbagbo remains on trial, recalls the government

During his interview with France 24, Laurent Gbagbo reconsidered his sentence to 20 years in prison by the Ivorian justice in the case of the “breakage of the BCEAO”, while he was locked up at the International Criminal Court. The former president rejects it. Since his return to Côte d’Ivoire, he has been free to move around but has still not benefited from a pardon or an amnesty. On Wednesday, October 20, the government responded to the former head of state: he remains prosecuted in this case.

In a long interview granted to France 24, Laurent Gbagbo again demanded the release of civilian and military prisoners, detained since the post-electoral crisis of 2010-2011 which made at least 3,000 dead. The subject of his own conviction, by the Ivorian courts, to 20 years in prison in the case of ” breakage of the BCEAO Was also discussed.

Since his return to Côte d’Ivoire on June 17, Laurent Gbagbo has never been worried by this court decision, and repeats not to wait for any presidential amnesty to raise this sword of Damocles hanging over his head:

” I’ve never robbed a bank. The BCEAO has been robbed by a lot of robbers, by rebels. And is it Gbagbo who is being sentenced to 20 years? They are not going to make me admit what is unacceptable. “

“Mr. Gbagbo has a lot of conflicts to settle, including with his own person”

In response, government spokesman Amadou Coulibaly said on Wednesday that this judgment remained valid despite the acquittal of Laurent Gbagbo by the ICC for crimes against humanity:

” Mr. Laurent Gbagbo may be surprised, he remains prosecuted before the Ivorian justice. I do not want to comment further on the words of Mr. Laurent Gbagbo, who has a lot of conflicts to settle, including conflicts with his own person. “

The government nevertheless indicates that President Alassane Ouattara welcomed the presence of the ruling party during the creation of the new political formation of Laurent Gbagbo, on the weekend of October 16-17. This helps to strengthen national reconciliation, according to the head of state.