Laurent Le Bon postpones the work of Beaubourg after the 2024 Olympics

MAINTENANCE – The brand new president of the Center Pompidou, who unveiled his project for the institution on Thursday, has succeeded in moving the calendar. Meet.

LE FIGARO .- How does one become president of the Center Pompidou? Question of ambition, talent, luck?

Laurent LE BON.- On the question of how, I responded to a request following the retirement of President Lasvignes, a very great servant of the State to whom I pay homage. I have found a house in wonderful condition where you want to follow in its footsteps. The call for tenders was circulated in a very public way and highlighted the project of each candidate. The President of the Republic has given me his confidence. It’s a completely new adventure: it’s the first time in my life that I’ve come back to a place where I had the chance to work. I find a home, both people I have known and new energy, at a time when there is a lot to do. Because we are in a moment of questioning. I welcome the choice that was made to finally launch this work, mainly asbestos removal, for a period of three