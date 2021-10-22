Leonor from Spain makes her comeback: stylish with her family after two months of separation

After a few months of boarding school in Wales, Princess of Asturias Leonor of Spain has made her comeback. The teenager, who will soon be celebrating her 16th birthday, was present alongside her family on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in Oviedo (Asturias, Spain) for the concert traditionally given on the eve of the Princess of Asturias Award ceremony.

For this edition, Queen Letizia of Spain arrived in an olive green dress with large ostrich feathers to her husband Felipe VI. It was the first time that Leonor from Spain and his sister, Sofia (14) attended the concert. A beautiful image of union for the Spanish royal family. Since 2019 and the abdication of King Juan Carlos, it is the eldest who is responsible for officiating and presenting the prizes in her name.

By a happy coincidence of the calendar, the dates of the school holidays of the prestigious establishment of Leonor of Spain (15 years), the UWC Atlantic College of Wales, coincide with those of the ceremony of the awarding of the Princess of Asturias Awards. This allows the heiress not to miss a single day of class.





Speaking to reporters, Leonor from Spain said a little more about his British studies, far from the comforts of the royal palace. She explained that the boarding school was taking place “very well“, despite a major flaw:”the food“.”But where are you going to eat better than in Spain? It’s impossible !”, even joked Felipe, at his side during the interview.

On Friday, Leonor has an appointment at 6.30 p.m. at the Campamor theater for the awards ceremony. She will have to deliver a long-awaited speech, usually reserved for her parents. On Saturday, the family trip to Asturias will continue with a visit to Santa Maria del Puerto, where they are expected to meet locals. The princess is expected to celebrate her 16th birthday in Spain on October 31.