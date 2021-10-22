Les Bleus, “always a goal” for Mamadou Sakho (Montpellier)

Voluntarily discreet since his return to France in July, eight years after his departure from PSG, Mamadou Sakho gave himself up on Friday, for his first press conference as a Montpellier player. The opportunity in particular to learn that the Parisian still dreams of the Blues, whose jersey he has not worn since a friendly victory against Uruguay (1-0), in November 2018.
“If it wasn’t in the back of my mind, I would have stopped my career this summer. It’s always a goal and that’s what helps me work, makes me want to give my best, insisted the central defender (31 years old, 29 caps) trained at PSG, passed through Liverpool (2013-2017) and Crystal Palace (2017-2021). When you don’t have a carrot or an objective, it’s no longer useful to be on the ground. […] I’m not going to hide, I’m not a child. I am 31, not 40, I am in great shape, I am working to wear this blue jersey again. “
“We can be proud of what we produce, of the training centers, we are one of the countries which are fortunate to have so much talent and we use it very well”
Convincing since his debut in Reims (3-3) in August, Sakho says he chose Montpellier for ” the project ” which was sold to him by president Laurent Nicollin, sporting director Bruno Carotti and trainer Olivier Dall’Oglio, but ” also for [s] get closer to [s] a mother who is a little ill ” and that his children “Discover [s] we country, their country, France, because they had been growing up in England for eight years ”.
Proud to have played “In the best World Championship”, in “Full stadiums” and “On exceptional lawns”, he does not sulk his pleasure to find Ligue 1, even ” different “. “When I started, I was young and then you played Lyon, there was Benzema, Ben Arfa, here it was Giroud, Belhanda, Sakho remembers. After eight, nine years, the Championship changes. And you come by being the old one, you discover talents. The new one is very good, we have a very good Championship. We can be proud of what we produce, of the training centers, we are one of the countries that are lucky enough to have so much talent and we use it very well. “