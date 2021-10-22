Les Bleus, “always a goal” for Mamadou Sakho (Montpellier)

Proud to have played “In the best World Championship”, in “Full stadiums” and “On exceptional lawns”, he does not sulk his pleasure to find Ligue 1, even ” different “. “When I started, I was young and then you played Lyon, there was Benzema, Ben Arfa, here it was Giroud, Belhanda, Sakho remembers. After eight, nine years, the Championship changes. And you come by being the old one, you discover talents. The new one is very good, we have a very good Championship. We can be proud of what we produce, of the training centers, we are one of the countries that are lucky enough to have so much talent and we use it very well. “