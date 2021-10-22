Life is Strange True Colors: the emotional adventure of Square-Enix specifies its release date on Nintendo Switch

Released in September, Life is Strange True Colors has not yet had the opportunity to offer itself to Switch players: the shooting will soon be corrected and we learn today the release date of this Nintendo version.

After the pretty commercial success of the first Life is Strange, which largely put Dontnod Entertainment back on track after a difficult pass, a whole franchise was born with a spin-off and two other games, the most recent of which arrived on September 10. . Only here, despite its release on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One, the owners of Switch, them, remained on the low side … but not for long.

A December release on Switch for Life is Strange True Colors

Deck Nine Games had apologized flatly weeks ago: Life is Strange True Colors was going to have to be delayed on Switch, for simple optimization needs. Today, the firm unveils a new release window: the software will therefore arrive on the nomadic machine at the beginning of December 2021. Unfortunately, no precise date has been communicated, but it will not be long since the developers indicate that we will know everything during the next few weeks. It should also be noted that this is the digital version only, the boxed grinding has not been mentioned for the moment.





As a reminder, the title puts us in the shoes of Alex, a young woman whose power is to detect people’s emotions: a narrative adventure quite in the vein of the series, of which our complete test is also available at this address.

