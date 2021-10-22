Like on Black Friday: this gaming laptop PC with RTX 3070 loses nearly € 1,000

Cdiscount is currently offering a great promotion on this gaming laptop PC which has everything you need to make you enjoy the latest AAA productions with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card! All for less than € 1,800!

Black Friday arrives early this year at Cdiscount with this offer on the HP Omen 15 which is equipped with an RTX 3070! With a discount of almost € 940, we are faced with an excellent offer for a PC that wants to be responsive and nervous while offering you a whole range of uses.

Above all, don’t be fooled by its discreet PC look that we can provide you with for work or telecommuting. You will not find anything that will catch the ears of your contemporaries.

With its 15.6-inch format chassis and its 2.37kg on the scale, we are not in front of an ultrabook, and that’s normal. Because under the hood we find an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, an RTX 3070, a 1TB SSD and 2 RAM modules of 8GB each, which gives us a total of 16GB of RAM.

In short, it is a racing animal, a real sleeper, which only reveals itself when necessary. An AAA game that requires Ray-Tracing and DLSS, massive data processing, graphics or even complex operations, in all these cases, this HP Omen will be present.





And when it comes to films, series and animes, it will also be able to do well with its 15.6-inch screen with a IPS panel with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and FreeSync technology. Fluidity and clarity will be present with the sound immersion thanks to the 2 Bang & Olufsen speakers in version 2.0 which will bring you depth and accuracy in what you will be able to listen to.

The HP Omen 15-en 1002nf: configuration of a gaming laptop PC to grab before Black Friday

This laptop PC was designed for gaming. Even if its external appearance does not emphasize it, we still have to do with a configuration designed for intense play.

Thus, we find an RTX 3070 graphics card with 8 GB of video memory in GDDR6 format which are dedicated. We just regret that the TGP is only about 60W. However, the high-end processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX from the Cézanne range is catching up with its frequency capable of going up to 4.6 GHz.

And of course, from a storage point of view, the HP Omen 5 is not left out with an NVMe quality SSD which carries with it 1TB of storage! Speed ​​and efficiency will be the key words for this configuration!

