lists, stats, classification by decade and by post … over here for the big recap

Over the past three days, NBA news has obviously been marked by the resumption of the regular season, but also by the revelation of the 75 best players in history. Each day, 25 players were announced, in no specific order. So we said to ourselves that it would be a good idea to sort through this big list in order to see it a little more clearly. The big special Top 75 all-time point is just below.

The complete list of the Top 75 all-time in alphabetical order

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ray Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Nate Archibald, Paul Arizin, Charles Barkley, Rick Barry, Elgin Baylor, Dave Bing, Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob Cousy, Dave Cowens, Billy Cunningham, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Dave DeBusschere, Clyde Drexler, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, Julius Erving, Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Kevin Garnett, George Gervin, Hal Greer, James Harden, John Havlicek, Elvin Hayes, Allen Iverson, LeBron James , Magic Johnson, Sam Jones, Michael Jordan, Jason Kidd, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Jerry Lucas, Karl Malone, Moses Malone, Pete Maravich, Bob McAdoo, Kevin McHale, George Mikan, Reggie Miller, Earl Monroe, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O’Neal, Robert Parish, Chris Paul, Gary Payton, Bob Pettit, Paul Pierce, Scottie Pippen, Willis Reed, Oscar Robertson, David Robinson, Dennis Rodman, Bill Russell, Dolph Schayes, Bill Sharman, John Stockton, Isiah Thomas, Nate Thurmond, Wes Unseld, Dwya ne Wade, Bill Walton, Jerry West, Russell Westbrook, Lenny Wilkens, Dominique Wilkins, James Worthy.

PS: there are 76, because of a tie in the votes.

The list of voters for the Top 75 all-time

A panel of 88 people voted for the # NBA75 team. Full list below: https://t.co/LcN2w4vdRI pic.twitter.com/eeWmvVCADe – Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) October 21, 2021

PS: the players – old and current alike – could not vote for themselves.

The 25 additions from the 1996 Top 50

Ray Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, Kevin Garnett, James Harden, Allen Iverson, LeBron James, Jason Kidd, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Bob McAdoo, Reggie Miller , Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul, Gary Payton, Paul Pierce, Dennis Rodman, Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook, Dominique Wilkins

PS: they are 26, for the same reason as the one above.

The Top 75 by post

Leaders: Nate Archibald, Dave Bing, Bob Cousy, Stephen Curry, Walt Frazier, Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd, Damian Lillard, Steve Nash, Chris Paul, Gary Payton, Oscar Robertson, John Stockton, Isiah Thomas, Jerry West, Russell Westbrook, Lenny Wilkens

Rear: Ray Allen, Kobe Bryant, Clyde Drexler, George Gervin, Hal Greer, James Harden, Allen Iverson, Sam Jones, Michael Jordan, Pete Maravich, Reggie Miller, Earl Monroe, Bill Sharman, Dwyane Wade

Wingers: Carmelo Anthony, Paul Arizin, Rick Barry, Elgin Baylor, Larry Bird, Billy Cunningham, Kevin Durant, Julius Erving, John Havlicek, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paul Pierce, Scottie Pippen, Dominique Wilkins, James Worthy

Strong wingers: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Charles Barkley, Anthony Davis, Dave DeBusschere, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Elvin Hayes, Jerry Lucas, Karl Malone, Kevin McHale, Dirk Nowitzki, Bob Pettit, Dennis Rodman, Dolph Schayes

Pivots: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Dave Cowens, Patrick Ewing, Moses Malone, Bob McAdoo, George Mikan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O’Neal, Robert Parish, Willis Reed, David Robinson, Bill Russell, Nate Thurmond, Wes Unseld, Bill Walton

The Top 75 by decade

1950s: Paul Arizin, Bob Cousy, George Mikan, Bob Pettit, Bill Russell, Dolph Schayes, Bill Sharman

1960s: Rick Barry, Elgin Baylor, Dave Bing, Wilt Chamberlain, Dave DeBusschere, Hal Greer, John Havlicek, Sam Jones, Jerry Lucas, Bob Pettit, Willis Reed, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell, Nate Thurmond, Jerry West, Lenny Wilkens

1970s: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Nate Archibald, Rick Barry, Dave Bing, Dave Cowens, Billy Cunningham, Dave DeBusschere, Julius Erving, Walt Frazier, George Gervin, John Havlicek, Elvin Hayes, Pete Maravich, Bob McAdoo, Earl Monroe, Wes Unseld, Bill Walton,

1980s: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Clyde Drexler, Julius Erving, George Gervin, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, Moses Malone, Kevin McHale, Hakeem Olajuwon, Robert Parish, Isiah Thomas, James Worthy, Dennis Rodman, Dominique wilkins





1990s: Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O’Neal, Scottie Pippen, David Robinson, John Stockton, Reggie Miller, Gary Payton, Dennis Rodman, Dominique Wilkins

2000s : Ray Allen, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Allen Iverson, LeBron James, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul, Paul Pierce, Dwyane Wade

2010s: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook

PS: As you can notice, some basketball monsters are found in several decades, either because their premium is split between two decades, either because they truly dominate over two decades or so.

Some interesting figures

In total, if we are to believe the figures of NBA.com, the Top 75 all-time includes:

158 NBA titles

730 All-Star selections

110 titles of MVP / MVP of the Finals

Over 1.5 million points scored

11 active players have been added to the roster (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook)

3 international players are in the list (Giannis Antetokounmpo / Greece, Steve Nash / Canada, Dirk Nowitzki / Germany, 6 if we add Tim Duncan / from the Virgin Islands, Hakeem Olajuwon / dual nationality Nigeria – USA, Patrick Ewing / dual nationality Jamaica – USA)

Some nice links

NBA “75 Greatest”: look at the first 25 nominated, there’s something new and old pots, the rest is coming soon!

NBA 75 Greatest: 25 more names revealed, hello Chris Paul, Tim Duncan, Allen Iverson and Kevin Garnett!

NBA 75 Greatest: Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis last minute guests, and obviously… it’s been a few disappointments

The forgotten of the Top 75 all-time of the NBA: Tony Parker, Bernard King, Dwight Howard, Vince Carter… some remained on the floor

For Andre Iguodala, Kyrie Irving deserves to be… Top 20 all-time: talent level that causes, career level we are in full blasphemy

There you go, you know everything about this Top 75 all-time, which has caused a lot of talk and which will undoubtedly continue to make people talk until the Top 100 all-time. We meet in 25 years, same day same time.