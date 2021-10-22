long absence for Erling Haaland

What follows after this advertisement

In his press briefing, before the trip of the BvB, this weekend, on the lawn of Arminia Bielefeld, the coach Marco Rose spoke of the forces present and spoke of the absent ones. In addition to Thomas Meunier and Nico Schulz, Borussia Dortmund finds itself deprived of the services of Erling Haaland. The Norwegian international striker with 13 goals in 10 matches had missed three games between the end of September and the beginning of October due to muscle problems.

Returned during Dortmund’s victory against Mainz last weekend, and present on the Amsterdam lawn Tuesday evening, he relapsed. His trainer spoke of a long absence at a press conference. “Erling will not play (against Bielefeld, tomorrow at 3.30pm) and will be out for a few weeks with a hip flexor injury. He’s sad, of course. He was happy to be back and felt very good after the game against Mainz ”.





Borussia Dortmund’s schedule