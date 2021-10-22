Love is in the meadow: “A perverse narcissist”, the shocking remarks of a farmer on his contender

This Monday, October 18, a former farmer from L’amour est dans le pré testified in the program C’est votre futur, broadcast on Sud Radio. He thus revealed to have lived a chaotic story with one of his suitors.

An experience that would have gone well. During his visit to the clairvoyance show “C’est votre futur”, hosted by Trina Mac-Dinhet the medium Alexandre Delovane on Sud Radio, this former candidate confided not to have kept a very good memory of his time in the ’emission.

Love disappointment

The man wished to remain anonymous during his testimony: “I met a person I believed in a lot and in fact turned out to be a narcissistic pervert, in my eyes.”





“It is not going strong in all areas, I am having to make decisions but I do not really know how to take them…”, he summed up.

“The mother of my children wanted to make a suicide attempt”

“I had nevertheless had a lot of problems with the mother of my children, who had wanted to attempt suicide. (…) Afterwards I wanted to get into this show (Love is in the meadow , editor’s note) in which I met a person in whom I believed a lot and in fact it turned out to be a narcissistic pervert, in my eyes. Today I’m with someone who has feelings but with whom I feel like giving and never receiving anything… “, Sadly confided the farmer.