Ludovic Pommeret and Daniel Jung win the Diagonale d

The duo Ludovic Pommeret and Daniel Jung ran together from Deux-Bras. They won, hand in hand, the 29th edition of the Diagonale des Fous 2021, after 23 hours 2 minutes and 26 seconds of racing.

Ludovic Pommeret and Daniel Jung are experienced trail runners. Together, they crossed the finish line of La Redoute this Friday, October 22 at 8:02 p.m. They thus won the Grand Raid 2021 after having swallowed up the 160 kilometers in 23 hours, two minutes and 26 seconds.

A shared victory

From Deux-Bras to La Possession, Ludovic Pommeret, on bib 2810 and Daniel Jung on bib 1300, would run side by side. The two trail runners, Daniel Jung, did not have the right t-shirt to cross the finish line. That of the organization, obligatory to pass it, was able to be brought to him, in Colorado, after several phone calls.

It was hand in hand that they crossed the finish line at La Redoute. A victory “Super beautiful“, for Ludovic Pommeret, who was participating in his fifth edition of the Grand Raid.

Reaction of the tied winner Ludovic Pommeret

The two tied winners of the 2021 edition of the Diagonale des Fous are far from being unknown to the trail. The French Ludovic Pommeret, a 46-year-old Savoyard, had already taken 4th place in the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) last August. At the same race in 2017, the Italian Daniel Jung came in 6th. In 2018, Daniel Jung took 4th in the Trans Gran Canaria in Spain.





As a reminder, François d’Haene and Benoît Girondel were the two riders to cross the finish line of the Diagonale des Fous in 2018. In 2019, Grégoire Curmer won the Grand Raid 2019, after 11 pm and 18 minutes of racing. This year he is participating in the Bourbon Trail.

Left Ravine Blanche at 9 p.m. the day before

They left yesterday, Thursday, October 21, 2021, from the Ravine Blanche in Saint-Pierre. After a first night on the trails, the first of the 2,611 runners arrived in Cilaos at 4:41 am this Friday morning. A quick refueling before going on a quick crossing of Mafate. A difficult crossing, under a blazing sun. The heat will have been their worst enemy. Leaving Mafate, it is therefore hand in hand that they have covered the last kilometers of this race as intense as it is legendary.

Women still in the race

Emilie Maroteaux is the 1st female of the Diagonale des Fous. She checked in at Deux-Bras at 6:51 p.m. She is followed by Sissi Cussot then Amandine Ginouves, who went to Les Orangers at 6:13 p.m. and 6:52 p.m.