M2, MagSafe, white borders, discover all the novelties

Apple will unveil a new generation of MacBook Air next year, which will pick up both elements of the new 2021 MacBook Pros, but also some aspects of the colorful iMacs that Apple launched earlier this year.

From previous leaks, we already had that Apple’s next MacBook Air was going to be equipped with a new generation of M2 chips, having introduced M1 chips in the 2020 MacBook Air last year. This new version is expected. take inspiration from the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, but also from the 24-inch iMac this year, since we know that the 2022 MacBook Air will use the same colors. They would be available in particular in green, blue, pink purple, orange and yellow.





Twitter leaker Dylandkt has unveiled new information about the 2022 MacBook Air. He tells us that they will also adopt the MagSafe port (30 W only) MacBook Pro, but also the 1080p camera. For that, the MacBook Air should also give in to the notch fashion. In times of pandemic and with the rise of teleworking, it is good to see Apple improve the webcam of its PC.

The MacBook Air gets white borders like the iMac

In addition to using the colors of the iMacs, the next MacBook Air 2022 should also be equipped with white borders around the screen. This choice is sure to be criticized, since white borders are less pleasant than black borders when you watch movies or content on YouTube, for example.

The leaker also reveals that in terms of connectivity, we should not expect to see other things than USB-C ports, probably because of the thinness of the PC. Like last year, the MacBook Air will also count on passive cooling, without any fan. Finally, the leaker announces that function keys will now be larger, like the keyboard of the new MacBook Pro.

Finally, we know that the new M2 chip should always keep 8 CPU cores, but go to 9 or 10 GPU cores against 7 or 8 on the M1 chip. We should therefore have an increase in performance, but which will not compete with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros.