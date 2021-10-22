Magali Berdah bursts into tears as she mentions the murder of her sister-in-law in TPMP (VIDEO)

This Thursday, October 21, in TPMP, Magali Berdah was overwhelmed by emotion as she spoke of the murder of her sister-in-law and the trauma experienced by her three nieces, who discovered their mother’s remains.
Ten days ago, the life of Magali Berdah was shaken by a terrible tragedy. On October 10, the sister-in-law of the famous influencer agent, the sister of her husband Stéphane Teboul, and her companion were found dead in their apartment near Marseille. Both brutally murdered. Faced with the horror of this drama, the chronicler of Do not touch My TV preferred to remain silent at first. This Wednesday, October 20, however, she found the courage to speak out on this macabre affair which brought her family to mourning.
Magali Berdah touched by tragedy
The VIPs agent took to Instagram to discuss the “nightmare” that she and her husband have been living for ten days. “We tell ourselves that it only happens to others, that it will never happen to us, that it’s only in the movies that we see that. No one is ready to go through such a thing. It’s a drama because we don’t understand not. There is no explanation and when we found out, it was a shock. The conditions of his murder were hell ” she confides, before revealing that her sister-in-law was murdered by a neighbor. This Thursday, October 21, she chose to testify again in Do not touch My TV. She first returned to the circumstances of the tragedy, explaining that the remains of her sister-in-law Karine and her spouse had been discovered by the victim’s eldest daughter., who was the mother of three daughters aged 12, 17 and 24.
“It pains me for my nieces”
But the memories of this tragedy end up overwhelming Magali Berdah, who bursts into tears when Cyril Hanouna asks her how she feels. “I’m not traumatized, I’m sad. I’m sad because I tell myself that we missed things, because I tell myself that we are not taking enough advantage of our family. I haven’t taken enough advantage of them. It’s sad. It hurts me for my in-laws. And it pains me for my nieces. Stéphane, he’s really not well. He is remorseful, we are remorseful” confides, in tears, the columnist who reveals that her in-laws are badly: “My mother-in-law was telling me, this is not the right order. The day before, they had quarreled a little and she had said to him: ‘You, you have your whole life in front of you, take advantage’. And in the end, life turned it around. So it’s hard for them to do. “
“Hold, for the girls”
Despite the grief, Magali Berdah therefore wants to remain strong for her in-laws and especially her nieces: “Me, I have this role of accompaniment. We cash in a lot and we try to be there. For now, the priority is to hold us. That’s what I explained to my in-laws. To hold out, for the girls. This is the priority. We care for them … And we’ll sleep a bit later. ” She wants to be their psychological support: “We’re going to be there and we’re not going to let them go”. After joining her nieces in the south after the tragedy, the mother will soon welcome them to Paris to take care of them and that they can move away from the scene of the crime.
