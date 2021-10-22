Major change announced, pressure increases around Apple

Google was under pressure, Google dropped some ballast. Commissions will be lowered for developers and publishers.

It’s done, Google has announced a major change to Google Play. The American group lowers its commissions from 30% to 15% in all applications that offer a certain type of subscription, whereas until now all developers had to pay 30% commission, at least the first year. Good news for publishers and developers, this reduction applies from the first month of subscription, and for all publishers of media, music, video, fitness, dating and so on.





Why such a decision ?

With this new rule, Google seeks to ease tensions. As a reminder, legal battles are engaged all over the world, like that of Epic Games, and new laws are being put in place, like in South Korea, there are also investigations in the EU or in the United States.

Google promises that the change, which will take effect on January 1, 2022, will see 99% of developers see their commissions reduced to 15%. In addition, the American company also claims that music and e-book services will be eligible for an even greater discount with a commission of up to 10%. It is Spotify that will be impacted by these changes, the publisher has been putting pressure on Apple and Google for several years.

Apple under pressure

For its part, Apple is under pressure. The Cupertino company withholds a 30% commission for developers who enter more than a million dollars a year in revenue. This means that companies that generate less than a million in revenue per year are eligible for a 15% commission. Google did the same in July 2021.

Note that there is still a detail that will not go unnoticed. Google and Apple left in place 30% commissions on in-app purchases of mobile video games. These are the most lucrative applications.

According to a Sensor Tower study, which can be found on the Wall Street Journal, the Apple App Store generated $ 14 billion in commissions from mobile video games, while other types of applications reported “Only” $ 6.7 billion.