Mamadou Sakho savoring his winning comeback in Ligue 1

“Mamadou Sakho brings his quiet strength, his speech, his experience, he has a real influence on young people and also on the group in general.” In just two months, Mamadou Sakho has put everyone in the pocket in Montpellier, like his coach Olivier Dall’Oglio, who relies on his experience to guide the young shoots of the club. As soon as the former Parisian arrived at the club and physically ready, the technician leaned on him. In six starts in the league (533 minutes), the left-hander already has a good record of 3 wins, 2 naked and 1 defeat for 7 goals conceded.

What follows after this advertisement

The French international (29 caps, 2 goals) confirms to the press this Friday, two days away from a perilous trip to Monaco, that he is already like a fish in the Hérault. “I’m happy to be here, there is a very good group. Personally, I feel good. Physically too, I worked a lot. (…) The project played a big role in my coming here, it spoke to me directly. The image I had before arriving here, that of a family club ”, assures the defender who signed a contract until 2024, packed by some of his teammates like his captain Téji Savanier.





Sakho did not give up on the Blues

“I put him in my top 10 players I have known” or his young teammate (19) in central defense Maxime Estève, “A very talented young person, very attentive, and he works a lot, he asked me a lot of questions.” It must be said that 8 Premier League seasons at Liverpool and Crystal Palace weigh on a CV, especially with inexperienced players. In addition to his fine performances with the MHSC, the former idol of the Parc des Princes is taking full advantage of this new adventure. “We do an exceptional job, you have to be aware of it, you have to enjoy it, football is fun. “

And even if Montpellier does not yet play the leading roles in Ligue 1, especially after the late departure of Gaëtan Laborde in Rennes and that in addition to being controversial of Andy Delort in Nice, Sakho still sets very high goals, such as find the France team that he has not met since November 2018. “If the Blues were not in a corner of my head, I would have stopped my career this summer sincerely. It’s always a goal, which helps me work. When you don’t have goals, it’s no use being on a soccer field. I’m not going to hide it, I am 31 years old, I am not a child. I feel in poor shape, I work hoping to postpone this jersey. ” The message has passed …