Mamadou Sakho still thinks of the Blues

Montpellier: Sakho hopes to return to the France team
Also asked about the France team, Mamadou Sakho (31 years old, 29 caps) said that personally, he had not put aside the Blues, even if he has not been called for three years.
“When you’re active, it’s always a goal, and for any player, whether you play in Caen or Manchester United, explained the defender. If it was not in a corner of my head, I would have stopped my career this summer. It still remains a goal yes, that’s what helps me to work, what always gives me the desire to work. When you have no more carrots, goals , there is no point in being on a soccer field I’m 31, I’m not 40, I’m not going to hide. I’m in great shape and I’m working to carry that blue jersey. “
Montpellier: Sakho thinks Savanier could have made “a better career” and compares him to Coutinho and Suarez
Present at a press conference on Friday, Montpellier defender Mamadou Sakho spoke at length about his teammate Téji Savanier.
“I’ve known a lot of very good players, he said. Téji, as I told him, for me it’s a ‘mess’, in the sense that he could have had a better career than that. . He could have played in very, very big clubs, and it is not finished besides, since he is only 29 years old. He manages to express himself extraordinarily well in Montpellier and sincerely, I hope for him that he will have the chance to rub shoulders with other championships in the future. I would like to keep him with me, but he deserves to discover a higher level, for his personal progress. It’s a shame, at 29 years old and with a talent like that, not to have yet had the chance to play the Champions League or to rub shoulders with the best. Me, I put him in my Top 10, sincerely. “
“Does he have his place with the Blues? I’m not a coach, but if I had been in the staff of the France team, I would have kept an eye on him. At the Olympics he has showed all his talent, he is a player who could bring his little extra to this selection. I have trained with Coutinho every day, with Suarez every day, and I can tell you that he is a sacred talent. “
Reinforced security system in Saint-Etienne
Red lantern of Ligue 1, Saint-Etienne receives this Friday evening Angers at Geoffroy-Guichard in a very tense climate. Thursday, supporters of the Greens issued an ultimatum to coach Claude Puel by giving him “24 hours” to resign. Which he obviously did not do.
Faced with so many opposing elements, the prefecture of the Loire and the club have planned a reinforced security system for the meeting of the day.
The LFP is looking for a fund capable of investing more than a billion euros
The Professional Football League (LFP) is working on the creation of its trading company and looking for an investment fund that could enter it against a check estimated between 1.2 and 1.5 billion euros.
“This is something that is on the agenda for France, but not only, recalls Olivier Létang, president of Lille, on BFM Business. In Italy, the CVC fund has arrived but the clubs have not started. ‘agreement on the distribution, so it will not be done. In Spain, they proceeded in much the same way (against an investment of 2.7 billion euros, editor’s note) but Real Madrid and FC Barcelona refused that there is a decrease in the overall amount paid by the fund. (…) We are still far from the objective because we must validate the distribution criteria, then find a fund that would take between 8 and 12% of the capital of this commercial company. We are talking about figures, under the seal of confidentiality, between 1.2 and 1.5 billion euros. “
Ligue 1 is back!
