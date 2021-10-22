Mamadou Sakho still thinks of the Blues

12:27

Present at a press conference on Friday, Montpellier defender Mamadou Sakho spoke at length about his teammate Téji Savanier.

“I’ve known a lot of very good players, he said. Téji, as I told him, for me it’s a ‘mess’, in the sense that he could have had a better career than that. . He could have played in very, very big clubs, and it is not finished besides, since he is only 29 years old. He manages to express himself extraordinarily well in Montpellier and sincerely, I hope for him that he will have the chance to rub shoulders with other championships in the future. I would like to keep him with me, but he deserves to discover a higher level, for his personal progress. It’s a shame, at 29 years old and with a talent like that, not to have yet had the chance to play the Champions League or to rub shoulders with the best. Me, I put him in my Top 10, sincerely. “

“Does he have his place with the Blues? I’m not a coach, but if I had been in the staff of the France team, I would have kept an eye on him. At the Olympics he has showed all his talent, he is a player who could bring his little extra to this selection. I have trained with Coutinho every day, with Suarez every day, and I can tell you that he is a sacred talent. “