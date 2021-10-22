Marine Le Pen supports the Polish Prime Minister during a meeting in Brussels

Marine Le Pen met on Friday 22 October in Brussels the head of the Polish government Mateusz Morawiecki to whom she brought her “support“In the crisis between his country and the EU by denouncing”unacceptable blackmailFrom the European Commission.

“Honored to be received today by the head of the Polish government Mateusz MorawieckiThe National Assembly’s presidential candidate said on Twitter, posting a photo of her shaking hands with the Polish prime minister.

“We discussed together in particular the unacceptable blackmail exercised by the European Commission on Poland, and I wanted to give it my support.Added Marine Le Pen, who is due to hold a press conference in Brussels in the afternoon, before going to Budapest on Monday to meet the ultra-conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Before the opening of a summit of the Twenty-Seven Thursday in Brussels, Mateusz Morawiecki, in conflict with Brussels on the independence of the judiciary and the primacy of European law, had said “ready for dialogue»While denouncing«the pressure of blackmail“.

European leaders played the card of appeasement during this summit, while reserving the possibility of cracking down later. Tensions have increased since a decision on October 7 by the Polish Constitutional Court which declared certain articles of the European treaties incompatible with the national constitution. A decision denounced by Brussels as an unprecedented attack on the primacy of European law and the jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the EU, but also as the ultimate illustration of the lack of independence of the Polish justice with regard to the government.

