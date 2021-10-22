Marion Cotillard in a big casting film about a war photographer

Passionate about the big and small screen and fascinated by actors, Marine has very eclectic tastes. She nevertheless has a preference for American cinema and devours everything that passes her eyes, from the huge blockbuster to the smallest independent film.

In the works for years, the film dedicated to war photographer Lee Miller has just experienced a big boost. Several actors, including Marion Cotillard and Jude Law, have indeed joined Kate Winslet in the casting.

Kate Winslet has been playing as Lee Miller, a photo model on the cover of Vogue before becoming a frontline photographer in WWII. She was also one of the first people to photograph the horror of the Buchenwald and Dachau concentration camps.





The project is now back in the spotlight, since Deadline reveals that Marion Cotillard and Jude Law but also Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor will share the poster of this feature film directed by Ellen Kuras and entitled Lee with the star of Titanic. The latter also granted an interview to the American media in which she specifies: “It is absolutely not a biopic.”

And continues: “What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade of her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through. It was the period from 1938 to 1948 that brought her right in the middle of the war.”

Filming is scheduled for late summer 2022 or early fall. Marion Cotillard will play Solange D’Ayen, director of Vogue French and friend of Lee Miller imprisoned by the Nazis. Andrea Riseborough will be Audrey Withers, head of Vogue British. Although close to the photographer, she was one of those who decided not to publish the shocking photos taken in Dachau.

Jude Law will lend his features to Roland Penrose, a poet and artist, great love of Miller. And Josh O’Connor will play their son, Anthony Penrose.

Note that Lee will mark the reunion of Marion Cotillard, Jude Law and Kate Winslet more than 10 years after Contagion by Steven Soderbergh!

